PTC India : Investor Presentation –Q3M9-FY22-23

5 PTC - "First" in Trading Market

Electricity Trading concept introduced by PTC and was first to start trade in 2002.

Amongst first to get trading license after EA -2003

Introduction of Short Term Market

Tolling agreement with generator

Co- Promoter of India's first electricity exchange (IEX) & now Hindustan Power

Exchange (HPX)

Long Term PPA to IPPs - [leading to ~40% of generation capacity owned by Private Sector]

Long term PPA to Renewable Sector (Wind)

Cross Border Trade (Nepal, Bhutan & Bangladesh)

Investor Presentation