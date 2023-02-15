PTC India : Investor Presentation –Q3M9-FY22-23

PTC INDIA LIMITED
INVESTOR PRESENTATION Q3 & 9M FY23
01
Company Overview
02
Financial Overview
CONTENTS
COMPANY OVERVIEW
4 PTC: Milestones
2012
o 87 Billion Units of
o Creation of Subsidiaries - PFS &
electricity trading
o
PAT of ₹ 552 Crores
PEL
o Hydro power from Bhutan
in 2003-04
2006
2022
Renewable Trading of
2017 o
1050 MW long Term
1900 MW thermal Medium
Company got incorporated.
Term Trading
1999
Cross Border business
o Listing on bourses in 2004
Investor Presentation
5 PTC - "First" in Trading Market
Electricity Trading concept introduced by PTC and was first to start trade in 2002.
Amongst first to get trading license after EA -2003
Introduction of Short Term Market
Tolling agreement with generator
Co- Promoter of India's first electricity exchange (IEX) & now Hindustan Power
Exchange (HPX)
Long Term PPA to IPPs - [leading to ~40% of generation capacity owned by Private Sector]
Long term PPA to Renewable Sector (Wind)
Cross Border Trade (Nepal, Bhutan & Bangladesh)
Bellwether in
Power
Market
Development
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
PTC India Limited published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 04:58:00 UTC.