    PTC   INE877F01012

PTC INDIA LIMITED

(PTC)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:52:20 2023-02-16 am EST
90.50 INR   -0.98%
PTC India : Investor Presentation –Q3M9-FY22-23

02/15/2023 | 11:59pm EST
PTC INDIA LIMITED

INVESTOR PRESENTATION Q3 & 9M FY23

01

Company Overview

02

Financial Overview

CONTENTS

COMPANY OVERVIEW

4 PTC: Milestones

  1. Tolling as business started o Adding Bangladesh as Client
    o Operationalization of ST renewable transaction

2012

o 87 Billion Units of

o Creation of Subsidiaries - PFS &

electricity trading

o

PAT of ₹ 552 Crores

PEL

o Hydro power from Bhutan

in 2003-04

2006

2022

o

Renewable Trading of

2017 o

1050 MW long Term

1900 MW thermal Medium

o

Company got incorporated.

Term Trading

1999

o

Cross Border business

o Listing on bourses in 2004

Investor Presentation

5 PTC - "First" in Trading Market

Electricity Trading concept introduced by PTC and was first to start trade in 2002.

Amongst first to get trading license after EA -2003

Introduction of Short Term Market

Tolling agreement with generator

Co- Promoter of India's first electricity exchange (IEX) & now Hindustan Power

Exchange (HPX)

Long Term PPA to IPPs - [leading to ~40% of generation capacity owned by Private Sector]

Long term PPA to Renewable Sector (Wind)

Cross Border Trade (Nepal, Bhutan & Bangladesh)

Investor Presentation

Bellwether in

Power

Market

Development

Financials
Sales 2022 169 B 2 036 M 2 036 M
Net income 2022 5 062 M 61,1 M 61,1 M
Net Debt 2022 77 612 M 937 M 937 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,81x
Yield 2022 9,48%
Capitalization 27 055 M 327 M 327 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 95
Free-Float 80,4%
Managers and Directors
Rajib Kumar Mishra Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Pankaj Goel Chief Financial Officer
Hiranmay De Executive Vice President-Operations
Rajiv Maheshwari Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Devendra Swaroop Saksena Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PTC INDIA LIMITED9.30%317
NEXTERA ENERGY-7.97%149 009
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-3.42%76 592
SOUTHERN COMPANY-6.67%72 493
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.59%72 327
ENEL S.P.A.6.96%58 667