PTC Therapeutics : Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

08/20/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) today announced that on Aug. 17, 2021, it approved non-statutory stock options to purchase an aggregate of 51,670 shares of its common stock and 19,755 restricted stock units ("RSUs"), each representing the right to receive one share of its common stock upon vesting, to 48 new employees. The awards were made pursuant to the NASDAQ inducement grant exception as a component of the new hires' employment compensation.

The inducement grants were approved by PTC's Compensation Committee on Aug. 17, 2021, and are being made as an inducement material to each employee's acceptance of employment with the Company in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

All stock option awards have an exercise price of $39.23 per share, the closing price of PTC's common stock on Aug. 17, 2021, the date of the grant. The stock options each have a 10-year term and vest over four years, with 25% of the original number of shares vesting on the first anniversary of the applicable employee's new hire date and 6.25% of the original number of shares vesting at the end of each subsequent three-month period thereafter until fully vested, subject to the employee's continued service with the Company through the applicable vesting dates. The RSUs each will vest over four years with 25% of the original number of shares vesting on each annual anniversary of the applicable employee's new hire date until fully vested, subject to the employee's continued service with the Company through the applicable vesting dates.

About PTC
PTC is a science-driven, global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. PTC's ability to globally commercialize products is the foundation that drives investment in a robust and diversified pipeline of transformative medicines and our mission to provide access to best-in-class treatments for patients who have an unmet medical need. The Company's strategy is to leverage its strong scientific expertise and global commercial infrastructure to maximize value for its patients and other stakeholders. To learn more about PTC, please visit us at www.ptcbio.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

For more information please contact:

Media:             
Jane Baj
+1 (908) 912-9167
jbaj@ptcbio.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ptc-therapeutics-reports-inducement-grants-under-nasdaq-listing-rule-5635c4-301359433.html

SOURCE PTC Therapeutics, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
