  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. PTG Energy Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PTG   TH4547010009

PTG ENERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(PTG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-11
14.20 THB    0.00%
06/16PTG ENERGY PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 24 Derivative warrants issued by FSS
PU
06/09PTG ENERGY PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 27 Derivative warrants issued by KGI
PU
06/09PTG ENERGY PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 71 Derivative warrants issued by YUANTA
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PTG Energy Public : Resolution of the Exercise of 25 Derivative warrants issued by JPM

07/14/2022 | 07:14am EDT
Headline:

Resolution of the Exercise of 25 Derivative warrants issued by JPM

BBL41C2207A, BCH41C2207A, BH41C2207A, CBG41C2207A, COM741C2207A, DOHO41C2207A, EA41C2207A, GPSC41C2207A, GUNK41C2207A, HANA41C2207A,

Security Symbol: INTU41C2207A, IRPC41C2207A, JMT41C2207A, KBAN41C2207A, KBAN41C2207B, KBAN41P2207A, KCE41C2207A, MEGA41C2207A, MTC41C2207A, PTG41C2207A, PTTE41C2207A, PTTG41C2207A, RBF41C2207A, SAWA41C2207A, SCGP41C2207A

Announcement Details

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)

Name of Company

JPMORGAN SECURITIES (THAILAND) LIMITED

Date 14-Jul-2022

Maturity date

12-Jul-2022

DW symbol

Number of subscribed DW (unit)

BBL41C2207A

0

BCH41C2207A

0

BH41C2207A

0

CBG41C2207A

0

COM741C2207A

0

DOHO41C2207A

0

EA41C2207A

0

GPSC41C2207A

0

GUNK41C2207A

0

HANA41C2207A

0

INTU41C2207A

0

IRPC41C2207A

0

JMT41C2207A

0

KBAN41C2207A

0

KBAN41C2207B

0

KBAN41P2207A

0

KCE41C2207A

0

MEGA41C2207A

0

MTC41C2207A

0

PTG41C2207A

0

PTTE41C2207A

0

PTTG41C2207A

0

RBF41C2207A

0

SAWA41C2207A

0

SCGP41C2207A

0

Signature _________________

(Ms. Pitaporn Tachagaichana)

Assistant Director of Delta One

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

PTG Energy pcl published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 11:13:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 160 B 4 425 M 4 425 M
Net income 2022 1 415 M 39,1 M 39,1 M
Net Debt 2022 25 889 M 716 M 716 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,7x
Yield 2022 2,68%
Capitalization 23 714 M 656 M 656 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 56,1%
Chart PTG ENERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
PTG Energy Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PTG ENERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 14,20 THB
Average target price 16,90 THB
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pitak Ratchakitprakarn President, CEO & Executive Director
Rangsun Puangprang Secretary, Director-Finance & Executive Director
Soontorn Saikwan Chairman
Surasak Songvorakulpan Head-Human Resources Department
Supote Pitayapongpat Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PTG ENERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-5.96%656
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.-0.23%41 720
MURPHY USA INC.32.51%6 390
VIBRA ENERGIA S.A.-21.92%3 498
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A.-17.40%2 436
VIVO ENERGY PLC14.72%2 277