PTG Energy Public : Resolution of the Exercise of 25 Derivative warrants issued by JPM

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)
Name of Company
JPMORGAN SECURITIES (THAILAND) LIMITED
Date 14-Jul-2022
Maturity date
12-Jul-2022
DW symbol
Number of subscribed DW (unit)
BBL41C2207A
0
BCH41C2207A
0
BH41C2207A
0
CBG41C2207A
0
COM741C2207A
0
DOHO41C2207A
0
EA41C2207A
0
GPSC41C2207A
0
GUNK41C2207A
0
HANA41C2207A
0
INTU41C2207A
0
IRPC41C2207A
0
JMT41C2207A
0
KBAN41C2207A
0
KBAN41C2207B
0
KBAN41P2207A
0
KCE41C2207A
0
MEGA41C2207A
0
MTC41C2207A
0
PTG41C2207A
0
PTTE41C2207A
0
PTTG41C2207A
0
RBF41C2207A
0
SAWA41C2207A
0
SCGP41C2207A
0
Signature _________________
(Ms. Pitaporn Tachagaichana)
Assistant Director of Delta One
Authorized to sign on behalf of the company
