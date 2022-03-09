Log in
    PTG   TH4547010009

PTG ENERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(PTG)
PTG Energy Public : Right adjustment of PTG01C2203A

03/09/2022 | 05:41am EST
Date/Time
09 Mar 2022 17:19:16
Headline
Right adjustment of PTG01C2203A
Symbol
PTG01C2203A
Source
BLS
Full Detailed News 
                Right adjustment of DW / No right adjustment of DW

Subject                                  : Adjustment
Symbol                                   : PTG01C2203A
The Full name                            : DERIVATIVE CALL WARRANTS ON PTG 
ENERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED ISSUED BY BUALUANG SECURITIES PUBLIC COMPANY
LIMITED LAST TRADING IN MARCH 2022 # A
Before Exercise Price (THB/share)        : 20.70
After Exercise Price (THB/share)         : 20.317
Before Adjustment Exercise Ratio (DW :   : 3.2768 : 1
share)
After Adjustment Exercise Ratio (DW :    : 3.21605 : 1
share)
After Adjustment Exercise Ratio          : 0.31094
(Calculate)
The reason for adjustment                : To ensure that the benefits of the 
Derivative Warrant holders are not less than the existing status according to
formula which is specified in the Term and Condition of Derivative Warrant
issuers and Derivative Warrant holders. The reasons for adjustment of this event
 are as follows:
 - dividend payment
Effective Date                           : 10-Mar-2022
Authorized Persons to Disclose           : Mr. Bannarong Pichyakorn
Information
Position                                 : Senior Managing Director of Sales & 
Trading Business

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

PTG Energy pcl published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 10:40:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 153 B 4 600 M 4 600 M
Net income 2022 1 467 M 44,2 M 44,2 M
Net Debt 2022 26 165 M 788 M 788 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,2x
Yield 2022 2,92%
Capitalization 22 211 M 669 M 669 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 50,8%
Chart PTG ENERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
PTG Energy Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PTG ENERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 13,30 THB
Average target price 17,09 THB
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pitak Ratchakitprakarn President, CEO & Executive Director
Rangsun Puangprang Secretary, Director-Finance & Executive Director
Soontorn Saikwan Chairman
Surasak Songvorakulpan Head-Human Resources Department
Supote Pitayapongpat Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PTG ENERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-11.92%669
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.-12.51%37 619
VIBRA ENERGIA S.A.1.82%4 866
MURPHY USA INC.-15.01%4 205
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A.-11.28%2 767
VIVO ENERGY PLC3.34%2 252