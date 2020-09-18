Log in
PTK ACQU    PTK.U

PTK ACQU

(PTK.U)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Nyse MKT - 09/17
9.9 USD   -0.10%
PTK Acquisition Corp. : Securities to Commence Separate Trading

09/18/2020 | 08:01am EDT

PTK Acquisition Corp. (NYSE American: PTK.U) (the “Company”) announced today that separate trading of its common stock and warrants underlying the Company’s units would commence on or about September 23, 2020. The common stock and warrants will trade under the symbols “PTK” and “PTK.W”, respectively. Units not separated will continue to be listed on NYSE American under the symbol “PTK.U.”

PTK Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. PTK Acquisition Corp.’s efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on target businesses operating in North America in the high-tech industry.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that are detailed in the companies’ registration statements and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and, therefore, actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The companies assume no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2020
