PTK Acquisition : Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Statements or a Related Audit Report or Completed Interim Review (Form 8-K)

Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Statements or a Related Audit Report or Completed Interim Review.

On April 12, 2021, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the ' SEC ') released a public statement (the ' Public Statement ') informing market participants that warrants issued by special purpose acquisition companies (' SPACs ') may require classification as a liability of the entity measured at fair value, with changes in fair value each period reported in earnings. PTK Acquisition Corp. (the ' Company ') has previously classified its private placement warrants (collectively, the ' Private Placement Warrants ') as equity. For a full description of the Company's warrants, please refer to the Company's final prospectus filed in connection with its initial public offering (' IPO ') on July 15, 2020 (' Final Prospectus ').