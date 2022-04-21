Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  PTS Inc.
  News
  Summary
    PTSHD   US69366Q6008

PTS INC.

(PTSHD)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03/08 12:43:59 pm EST
2.000 USD   -20.00%
02:25pPTS : Financials
PU
01/26PTS : Disclosure- amended
PU
01/19PTS : Disclosure
PU
Summary 
Summary

PTS : Financials

04/21/2022 | 02:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PTS, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

REPORT

FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021

Table of Contents

Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited) 3

Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited) 4

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) 5

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) 6

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents Receivables

Note receivable Prepaid

Total current assets

$

--------

$

---------

Investments

Other asset

Total assets

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

2,000,000 2,000,000

1,516,667 1,516,667

3,516,667 3,516,667

$ 42,400

$ 37,400

Total current liabilities 10,000

Total liabilities

Stockholders' Equity:

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value 10,000,000 authorized: none issued or outstanding

Common stock, $0.001 par value 200,000,000 authorized 1,945,258 and 1,945,258 issued and outstanding, respectively

Additional paid in capital

Accumulated deficit Total stockholders' equity

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

42,400 37,400

--1,945 5,918,055 (2,445,733)

1,945 5,918,055 (2,440,733)

3,474,267

$ 3,516,667

3,479,267 $ 3,516,667

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

--

3

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021,

(Unaudited)

Expenses Operating expenses:

General and administrative expense Impairment of note receivable Income (loss) from operations

Other income(expense)

Write down of assets

Net income (loss)

2022

$

2021

$ (5,000)

5,000

$

--

(5,000)

$

--

$

--

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.00)

$ 0.00

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

1,945,258

1,945,258

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

4

PTS, INC

STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31,

(Unaudited)

Description

Common stock $0.001 par value

Additional Paid

Accumulated

Stockholders'

Shares

Amount

in Capital

Deficit

Deficit

Balance at December 31, 2020

1,945,258

1,945

5,918,055

(2,413,333)

3,506,667

Net loss

--

--

--

--

--

Balance at March 31, 2021

1,945,258

1,945

5,918,055

(2,413,333)

3,506,667

Balance at December 31, 2021

1,945,258

1,945

5,918,055

(2,440,733)

3,479,267

Net loss

--

--

--

(5,000)

(5,000)

Balance at March 31, 2022

1,945,258$

1,945

$5,918,055

$(2,445,733) $ (3,474,267)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PTS Inc. published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 18:24:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Managers and Directors
Lowell Thomas Holden Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jennifer Q. Wang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PTS INC.0.00%4
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION3.37%139 966
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.7.10%83 103
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-11.57%25 891
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA10.64%20 110
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY27.01%19 131