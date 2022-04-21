PTS : Financials

PTS, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
REPORT
FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021
Table of Contents
Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited) 3
Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited) 4
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) 5
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) 6
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents Receivables
Note receivable Prepaid
Total current assets
$
--------
$
---------
Investments
Other asset
Total assets
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
2,000,000 2,000,000
1,516,667 1,516,667
3,516,667 3,516,667
$ 42,400
$ 37,400
Total current liabilities 10,000
Total liabilities
Stockholders' Equity:
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value 10,000,000 authorized: none issued or outstanding
Common stock, $0.001 par value 200,000,000 authorized 1,945,258 and 1,945,258 issued and outstanding, respectively
Additional paid in capital
Accumulated deficit Total stockholders' equity
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
42,400 37,400
--1,945 5,918,055 (2,445,733)
1,945 5,918,055 (2,440,733)
3,474,267
$ 3,516,667
3,479,267 $ 3,516,667
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.
--
3
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021,
(Unaudited)
Expenses Operating expenses:
General and administrative expense Impairment of note receivable Income (loss) from operations
Other income(expense)
Write down of assets
Net income (loss)
$ (5,000)
|
5,000
|
$
|
--
|
(5,000)
|
$
|
--
|
$
|
--
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.00)
$ 0.00
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
1,945,258
1,945,258
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.
4
PTS, INC
STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31,
(Unaudited)
|
Description
|
Common stock $0.001 par value
|
Additional Paid
|
Accumulated
|
Stockholders'
|
Shares
|
Amount
|
in Capital
|
Deficit
|
Deficit
|
Balance at December 31, 2020
|
1,945,258
|
1,945
|
5,918,055
|
(2,413,333)
|
3,506,667
|
Net loss
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Balance at March 31, 2021
|
1,945,258
|
1,945
|
5,918,055
|
(2,413,333)
|
3,506,667
|
Balance at December 31, 2021
|
1,945,258
|
1,945
|
5,918,055
|
(2,440,733)
|
3,479,267
|
Net loss
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
(5,000)
|
(5,000)
|
Balance at March 31, 2022
|
1,945,258$
|
1,945
|
$5,918,055
$(2,445,733) $ (3,474,267)
