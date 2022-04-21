PTS : Financials

PTS, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

REPORT

FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021

Table of Contents

Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited) 3

Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited) 4

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) 5

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) 6

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents Receivables

Note receivable Prepaid

Total current assets

$

$

Investments

Other asset

Total assets

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

2,000,000 2,000,000

1,516,667 1,516,667

3,516,667 3,516,667

$ 42,400

$ 37,400

Total current liabilities 10,000

Total liabilities

Stockholders' Equity:

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value 10,000,000 authorized: none issued or outstanding

Common stock, $0.001 par value 200,000,000 authorized 1,945,258 and 1,945,258 issued and outstanding, respectively

Additional paid in capital

Accumulated deficit Total stockholders' equity

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

42,400 37,400

--1,945 5,918,055 (2,445,733)

1,945 5,918,055 (2,440,733)

3,474,267

$ 3,516,667

3,479,267 $ 3,516,667

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021,

(Unaudited)

Expenses Operating expenses:

General and administrative expense Impairment of note receivable Income (loss) from operations

Other income(expense)

Write down of assets

Net income (loss)

2022 $ 2021

$ (5,000) 5,000 $ -- (5,000) $ -- $ --

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.00)

$ 0.00

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

1,945,258

1,945,258

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

PTS, INC

STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31,

(Unaudited)

Description Common stock $0.001 par value Additional Paid Accumulated Stockholders' Shares Amount in Capital Deficit Deficit