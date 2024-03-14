Attachment 1
Profiles and Work Experience of Auditors
Kittiphun Kiatsomphob
Partner
EY Office Limited
Certified Public Accountant No. 8050
Profiles and Work Experience
Working Period
Professional Qualification
Academic Qualification
Experience
Relationship with or Interest in (except for the audit service) the Company,Subsidiaries, Executives, Major Shareholders, or their Related PersonsCapableof Undermining the Ability to Perform Duties Independently Contact Details
Year of Service
- 1997 - present
-
Certified Public Accountant (Thailand)
Auditor Approved by the office of The Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand
- Master's degree in Accounting, Thammasat University Bachelor's degree in Accounting, Thammasat University
- Over 20 years of audit working experience with EY and also has experience working with a number of multinational clients and listed clients. Kittiphun leads and supervises audits in a number of different fields, but with particular emphasis on listed companies involved in oil & gas, real estate and construction. In addition to the mentioned audit work, he has also been extensively involved in a number of non-audit assignments especially in oil & gas sector, including PTT, led and advised on the accounting issues relating to business restructuring.
- - None -
-
EY Office Limited
33rd Floor, Lake Rajada Office Complex
193/136-137 Rajadapisek Road, Klongtoey, Bangkok 10110 Telephone: 0 2264-9090
Facsimile: 0 2264-0789
- 2 years (Being the signatory on the financial statements of PTT)
Profiles and Work Experience of Auditors
Miss Kessirin Pinpuvadol
Partner
EY Office Limited
Certified Public Accountant No. 7325
Profiles and Work Experience
Working Period
:
2000 - present
Professional Qualification
:
Certified Public Accountant (Thailand)
Auditor Approved by the office of The Securities and
Exchange Commission of Thailand
Academic Qualification
Experience
Relationship with or Interest in (except for the audit service) the Company, Subsidiaries, Executives, Major Shareholders, or their Related Persons Capable of Undermining the Ability to Perform Duties Independently
-
Master's degree in Business Administration, Thammasat University
Bachelor's degree in Accounting, Thammasat University (Second class honor)
- Over 20 years of audit working experience with EY and also has experience working with a number of multinational clients and listed clients. Kessirin has been extensively involved in audit of energy, manufacturing, retails, trading, food and beverage, services and property development industries. She also has considerable experience in initial public offering to listing on the Stock Exchange of Thailand.
- - None -
Contact Details
:
EY Office Limited
33rd Floor, Lake Rajada Office Complex
193/136-137 Rajadapisek Road, Klongtoey, Bangkok 10110
Telephone: 0 2264-9090
Facsimile: 0 2264-0789
Year of Service
:
- (Not being the signatory on the financial statements of PTT)
Profiles and Work Experience of Auditors
Vorapoj Amnauypanit
Partner
EY Office Limited
Certified Public Accountant No. 4640
Profiles and Work Experience
Working Period
Professional Qualification
Academic Qualification
Experience
Relationship with or Interest in (except for the audit service) the Company, Subsidiaries, Executives, Major Shareholders, or their Related Persons Capable of Undermining the Ability to Perform Duties Independently Contact Details
Year of Service
- 1992 - present
-
Certified Public Accountant (Thailand)
Auditor Approved by the office of The Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand
- Master's degree in Accounting, Chulalongkorn University Bachelor's degree in Accounting, Chulalongkorn University
- Vorapoj has over 30 years of audit working experience with EY and also has experience working with a number of multinational clients and listed clients. Vorapoj leads and supervises audits in a number of different fields, but with particular emphasis on listed companies involved in energy, oil refinery, petrochemical, manufacturing and service.
- - None -
-
EY Office Limited
33rd Floor, Lake Rajada Office Complex
193/136-137 Rajadapisek Road, Klongtoey, Bangkok 10110 Telephone: 0 2264-9090
Facsimile: 0 2264-0789
- - (Not being the signatory on the financial statements of PTT)
