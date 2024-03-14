PTT Public Company Limited is a Thailand-based company, which is engaged in the petroleum business. The Companyâs segments include upstream petroleum and natural gas, downstream petroleum, new business and infrastructure and Others. The upstream petroleum and natural gas segment includes petroleum exploration and production and natural gas. The downstream petroleum segment includes oil and retail, international trading and petrochemicals and refining. The oil and retail business engages in the oil and retail business including service station, EV station, food and beverage, convenience store, and related businesses in both domestic and overseas. Its products include Natural Gas for Automotive (NGV), Natural Gas Wholesale Market Customers and others. Its services include Natural Gas Services for Vehicles, Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation, Order Management Center (ORCC), PTT Electronic Bill Presentment & Payment, PTT E-Tax Web and Collateral Information Ptt.