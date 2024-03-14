Procedures for Registration & Attending the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Attachment 4 Shareholders via Electronic Means (e-Meeting) and Proxy granting. Page 1/10 (A) Pre-registration procedures, Necessary documents and Appointment of proxy Requisition to attend the e-Meeting shareholder or proxy who wish to attend the meeting via electronic means (e-Meeting) can submit their request via the pre-registration web browser at https://register.pttdigital.com/PTT/registerbase or scan this QR Code from March 29, 2024 or until the end of the meeting .

(1) Attendance in person QR Code for Pre-Registration Individual Person, please enclose The Notification of Meeting form (Attachment 6) signed by shareholder. Copy of the valid Identification Card, or Government Identification Card, or Passport (for non-Thais), certified as true and correct copy. In case of any changes of name and/or surname, evidence of such changes, certified as true and correct copy shall be enclosed. Juristic Person Represented by a Representative , please enclose The Notification of Meeting form (Attachment 6) signed by the shareholder representative. Copy of the Affidavit of the juristic person shareholder (bear a date within 6 months) certified true copy by the Juristic Person's representative together with the seal of juristic person being affixed (if any), which shows that the representative attending the Meeting has power to act on behalf of the juristic person shareholder. Documents as specified in item 1.1 (2) of the representative of juristic person shareholder. Select " Meeting in person" from dropdown list in the Proxy Holder's Information. Appointment of Proxy : If the appointing shareholder is an ordinary person; Section 1: Fill in appointing shareholder's information. Section 2: Select Proxy form A or B from dropdown list in the Proxy Holder's Information. Fill in proxy holder's information i.e. name - surname, email address to receive the username and password for attending the meeting and telephone number of proxy holder. Enclose the proxy form (Attachment 7) in which precisely filled in and signed by grantor and proxy holder. PTT recommends using Proxy Form B and specify your vote(s) for each item. PTT will be responsible for the Duty Stamp of Baht 20 to be affixed to the proxy form. Enclose a copy of Notification of Meeting (Attachment 6) signed by proxy holder. Enclose a copy of the grantor and proxy holder valid Identification Card, or Government Identification Card, or Passport (for non-Thais), certified as true and correct copy by the grantor In the event of technical difficulties in relation to the Pre-Registration or the e-Meeting system Please contact: +66(0) 2-140-2004 during March 29 - April 12, 2024, from 8:30 AM to 5:30 PM, except Public holidays.

Procedures for Registration & Attending the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Attachment 4 Shareholders via Electronic Means (e-Meeting) and Proxy granting. Page 2/10 and proxy holder. In case of any changes of name and/or surname of grantor, evidence of such changes, certified as true and correct copy shall be enclosed. In case Shareholders are minors , their father, mother or guardians shall attend the meeting in person or by proxy. The aforementioned persons shall certify and submit a copy of house registration of the minor, a copy of marriage certification, a copy of certificate of legitimation of child, or a copy of court order with regards to an appointment of guardian (if any) as additional evidence. In case of proxy, a copy of any of the Required Documents as specified in 2.6 shall be required. In case Shareholders deceased , the administrator of the deceased's estate shall attend the meeting in person or by proxy. The aforementioned person shall certify and submit a copy of court order with regards to an appointment of administrator of the deceased's estate as additional evidence. In case of proxy, a copy of any of the Required Documents as specified in 2.6 shall be required. In case Shareholders are incompetent persons or quasi-incompetent persons, the guardian or curator shall attend the meeting in person or by proxy. The aforementioned person shall certify or submit a copy of court order with regards to an appointment of guardian or curator as additional evidence. In case of proxy, a copy of any of the Required Documents as specified in 2.6 shall be required. Appointment of Proxy : If the appointing shareholder is a Juristic persons; Section 1: Fill in juristic persons' information and enclose supporting documents described in (1.2) Section 2: Select Proxy form A or B from dropdown list in the Proxy Holder's Information. Fill in proxy holder's information i.e. name - surname, email address to receive the username and password for attending the meeting and telephone number of proxy holder. Enclose a copy of Notification of Meeting (Attachment 6) signed by proxy holder. The proxy form shall be signed by the authorized person(s), according to its Affidavit with the seal of the juristic person being affixed (if any), and by the proxy . Juristic Persons incorporated in Thailand , please enclose A copy of the latest version of the Affidavit of the juristic person , issued by the Ministry of Commerce or the relevant government authority ( not longer than 60 days prior to the meeting date). Such document must be certified as true and correct copy by the authorized person(s), with the juristic person's seal being affixed (if any) A copy of any of the Required Documents of the authorized person(s) i.e. valid Identification Card or Government Identification Card, or Passport (for non-Thais), certified as true and correct copy with cross-out or concealed data.

Procedures for Registration & Attending the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Attachment 4 Shareholders via Electronic Means (e-Meeting) and Proxy granting. Page 3/10 A copy of any of the Required Documents of Proxy holder i.e valid Identification Card or Government Identification Card, or Passport (for non-Thais), certified as true and correct copy with cross-out or concealed data. 3.7 Foreign Juristic Persons, please enclose A copy of the latest version of the Affidavit of the juristic person, issued by the relevant government authority of the country where the juristic person is incorporated which has been notarized by a notary public or competent government authority. The date of issue shall not exceed 6 months from the date of the meeting and A copy of any of the Required Documents of the authorized person(s) as indicated in 3.6.2 If the copy of the latest version of Affidavit that has been notarized by the notary public or the competent government authority is presented, such document must be certified as true and correct copy by the authorized person(s) of that juristic person, together with its seal being affixed (if any). A copy of any of the Required Documents of Proxy holder as indicated in 3.6.3 3.8 For foreign juristic persons, unless the original document is in English language, the English translation certified as true and correct translation by the authorized person(s) shall also be presented. Proxy to the Independent Director If a shareholder prefers to appoint PTT's independent directors to be his or her proxy; 4.1 Submit a request via the pre-registration web browser, mark  proxy to the Independent Director and specify one of following PTT's independent directors in the dropdown list as proxy namely; (brief profile of Independent directors in attachment 5). 1. GEN. Teerawat Boonyawat Independent Director/ Chairman of the Remuneration Committee or; 2. Mr. Krishna Boonyachai Independent Director/ Chairman of the Audit Committee or; 3. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Narongdech Srukhosit Independent Director/ Member of the Audit Committee Enclose the proxy form (Attachment 7) in which precisely fill in, specify one of PTT's independent directors name as listed in 4.1 as proxy and sign the proxy form. PTT recommends using Proxy Form B and specify your vote(s) for each item. PTT will be responsible for the Duty Stamp of Baht 20 to be affixed to the proxy form. If the appointing shareholder is an ordinary person, please enclose a copy of supporting documents described in (2) 2.6 -2.9, as the case maybe. If the appointing shareholder is a juristic person, please enclose supporting documents as indicated in (3).

Procedures for Registration & Attending the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Attachment 4 Shareholders via Electronic Means (e-Meeting) and Proxy granting. Page 4/10 In case of sub-attorney, all complete copies of power of attorney authorizing the attorney to attend the meeting and sub-attorney must be submitted. In any case, the Required Documents of grantor(s) and attorney(ies) as specified in 2.6 shall be required Remark: the maximum size for files upload is 4 MB. Supported file types are .jpeg, .pdf and .png Asset Management Company, Securities Company or any juristic persons who wish to upload file exceeding 4MB as well as Shareholders can also submit the proxy form together with required documents to PTT by postage to the following address. The proxy form and required documents must be delivered to PTT by Friday April 5, 2024 . To Office of President 24th floor, PTT Public Company Limited (PTT) 555 Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, Chatuchak, Bangkok 10900. (7) The shareholders are advised to review the details of the agenda items before deciding to appoint a proxy; In the case that a shareholder appoints an independent director as his/her proxy and such shareholder has cast his/her vote on each agenda item on Proxy Form B in advance, PTT will record the votes of such shareholder in accordance with the votes specified on such proxy form. If the shareholder who appoints an independent director as his/her proxy does not cast his/her vote on the proxy form in advance, the independent director who has been appointed as a proxy shall cast the votes on behalf of the shareholder as he/ she deems suitable and appropriate. In case a shareholder desires to revoke the proxy, it can be done by submitting a written letter of the revocation to PTT within Friday, 12 April 2024, 13.30 hrs. In case PTT fails to record your votes as indicated in the proxy form, and such failure or omission causes damage to you, you will be eligible to pursue the legal proceedings. Shareholders are not allowed to allocate shares to several Proxies in order to vote at the Meeting. The shareholders shall authorize only one Proxy to cast the votes by all the shares held by such shareholders. Authorization of less than the total number of shares is prohibited, except for the Custodian appointed by the Foreign Investor in accordance with Proxy Form C. In order to comply with Personal Data Protection Act B.E. 2562, we would request the grantor to cross out, conceal, or do anything to conceal certain data namely Religions and/or Blood Type (the "Required Document"). In case that the grantor does not cross out, conceal, or do anything to conceal such data, PTT reserves the right to do the aforementioned pre-registration Manual the User Manual and installation guide to attend e-Meeting of Webex system

Procedures for Registration & Attending the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Attachment 4 Shareholders via Electronic Means (e-Meeting) and Proxy granting. Page 5/10 If appointing shareholder is a Custodian shareholder may designate a proxy, a third party, or PTT's independent director (Attachment 5), to attend and vote on the shareholder's behalf. PTT recommends shareholder to specify his/her vote(s) in each agenda item in advance and provide email address of proxy holder to receive the username and password for attending the meeting in the proxy form (Attachment 7). Online pre-registration is not required for a custodian. The proxy form together with following required documents shall be delivered to PTT via postage by Friday April 5, 2024. Office of President 24th floor, PTT Public Company Limited (PTT) 555 Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, Chatuchak, Bangkok 10900 1. please enclose Notice of Meeting (Attachment 6) The power of attorney of such grantor authorizing the custodian A copy of the confirmation letter or business license showing that it can act as the custodian. Proxy Form C (for shareholders who are foreign investors and appoint a custodian in Thailand) signed by the authorized person Supporting documents If the appointing shareholder is an ordinary person , please enclose a copy of the valid Identification Card or Government Identification Card, or Passport (for non-Thais), certified as true and correct copy by the grantor. In case of any changes of name and/or surname of grantor, evidence of such changes, certified as true and correct copy shall be enclosed. If the appointing shareholder is a juristic person, please enclose supporting documents as indicated in

3. Each copy of the document must be certified as true and correct copy 4 . In case of sub-attorney, all complete copies of power of attorney authorizing the attorney to attend the meeting and sub-attorney must be submitted. In any case, the Required Documents of grantor(s) and attorney(ies) as specified in 5.1 shall be required 5 . Shareholders are not allowed to allocate shares to several Proxies in order to vote at the Meeting. The shareholders shall authorize only one Proxy to cast the votes by all the shares held by such shareholders. Authorization of less than the total number of shares is prohibited, except for the Custodian appointed by the Foreign Investor in accordance with Proxy Form C. 6. In order to comply with Personal Data Protection Act B.E. 2562, we would request the grantor to cross out, conceal, or do anything to conceal certain data namely Religions and/or Blood Type (the "Require Document"). In case that the grantor does not cross out, conceal, or do anything to conceal such data, PTT reserves the right to do the aforementioned.

Procedures for Registration & Attending the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Attachment 4 Shareholders via Electronic Means (e-Meeting) and Proxy granting. Page 6/10 Preparation before attending the e-Meeting After complete the pre-registration and email verification in step (A), PTT will verify the eligible shareholders as of the Record Date on Friday March 01, 2024 as well as the correctness and completeness of documents, once the verification is approved, shareholders will receive an email informing meeting details in 4 parts as follows: e-Meeting link via Application Cisco Webex Meeting. Username and Password to login to E-Voting for voting. Link for download and install the Cisco Webex Meeting Application. Cisco Webex Meeting User Guide: Join Meetings for online voting (E- voting). On Friday April 12, 2024, shareholder will be allowed to join the e-Meeting system from 11.30 hrs. and the 2024 AGM shall begin at 13.30 hrs. onwards. In case of not being approved to attend the meeting, the shareholder will receive an email stating the reason for the refusal with instructions of how to fill in application form to attend the meeting again. In case of not receive a verification email, please contact call center at +66(0)2 1402004 Remarks: The Username and Password received by email are required for the e-Meeting registration on the meeting date. Please read and follows the attending the e-Meeting(e-Register) as indicated in Part (C). In case attendee is proxied by various grantors, attendee will receive one password to login to the e-Meeting. Shareholders shall prepare an email for pre-registration to receive a link, Username, and Password for attending the e-Meeting. (one email account per one shareholder's registration number) The information entered in the system must be the same as the information on the Record Date from Thailand Securities Depository Co., Ltd. (TSD). Installation of the Electronic conference (Webex) and D-AGM systems Electronic conference (Webex) and D-AGM systems support Web Browser, PC/Laptop, IOS and Android, Using e-Meeting system (Webex) 1.1 Installation of Webex system via PC / Laptop Access https://www.webex.com/downloads.html or scan this QR Code. Download Webex Meetings by select "Download for Windows" Double-click the webexapp.msi file (can be found in Folder Download) to enter the installation page. Enter the installation page. Then, press "Next". Select "I accept the terms in the license agreement" and press "Next". Press "Install", then wait for the installation for a while, then press "Finish".

Procedures for Registration & Attending the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Attachment 4 Shareholders via Electronic Means (e-Meeting) and Proxy granting. Page 7/10 Once the installation is completed, the "Cisco Webex Meetings" icon will appear on the desktop. 1.2 Installation of Cisco Webex Meeting via Smartphone and Tablet iOS Android 1.Go to Application App Store 1. Go to Application Play Store 2.Go to the search icon or the "Magnifying glass" by 2. Go to the Search for apps & games box by typing typing "Cisco Webex Meetings" and pressing the in "Cisco Webex Meetings" and pressing the "Search". "Search". 3. Press "Get" on the right-hand side to install the 3. Press "Install" on the right-hand side to install the Cisco Webex Meetings or this symbol Cisco Webex Meetings Application, or the symbol as shown in the picture 4. Enter a password or Touch ID to confirm the 4. Press "Accept" to confirm the application installation. installation. 5. Wait for installation for a while. 5. Wait for installation for a while. 6. Once the installation is completed, a "Webex 6. Once the installation is completed, a "Webex Meetings" icon will appear on the phone. Meetings" icon will appear on the phone. (C) Step for Attending the e-Meeting On Friday April 12, 2024 (the meeting date), shareholder will be allowed to join the e-Meeting(D-AGM system) from 11 . 30 hrs. onwards (2 hours prior to the meeting). The Username and Password received by registered email are required for login to the e-Meeting. The procedures D-AGM system are as follows: After pre-registration system approved, shareholders will receive an E-mail informing meeting approval and information for attending the e-Meeting. Shareholders can attend the e-Meeting on the date and time

Procedures for Registration & Attending the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Attachment 4 Shareholders via Electronic Means (e-Meeting) and Proxy granting. Page 8/10 (2.1) Click in registered E-mail to open Webex Meeting application (Google Chrome preference). Enter the received Username and Password to log in to the application then click " login " and click " watch live" , the number of shares held by the shareholder / proxy holders will be counted as a quorum.

Procedures for Registration & Attending the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Attachment 4 Shareholders via Electronic Means (e-Meeting) and Proxy granting. Page 8/10 (2.2) In case shareholder do not wish to join the Live Broadcast, shareholder can direct to the e-Voting system by click icon in the registered E-mail. Enter the received Username and Password to log in to the e-Voting application then click "Join Meeting", the number of shares held by the shareholder / proxy holders will be counted as a quorum. ( 3 ) In case shareholder click the " watch live" bottom as indicated in (2.1), the "Join Now" button will show up to attend e-Meeting. ( 4) If the Webex program has already installed, it will direct to the Webex e-Meeting and "Join Event" button will show up. In case the Webex program has not yet installed, the program download and installation page will appear. Please follow the installation as instructed in section (B) Attending e-Meeting Procedures. (5) Click "Join Event" (green bottom) to enter the e-Meeting via Cisco Webex Meeting ( 6 ) The screen will display 2 section; the live broadcast , the Q&A function and the Multimedia Viewer functions that shows meeting information and Agenda item. Username and password then again required to enter "Multimedia Viewer function". All agenda items will show in Multimedia viewer function and shareholder/ proxy holder may cast the vote on the ongoing agenda until the closing of voting session for each agenda item. ( 9 ) Leaving the meeting room by clicking on the cross in the upper right corner. All votes will still be counted as votes. * In case of pressing "Leave the meeting" bottom, as such, the votes of shareholders or proxy holders will be annulled for the remaining agenda items that have not yet been voted on the Meeting. In addition, shareholders or proxy holders can rejoin the Meeting and cast the vote on the ongoing agenda until the closing of voting session for each agenda item.

Procedures for Registration & Attending the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Attachment 4 Shareholders via Electronic Means (e-Meeting) and Proxy granting. Page 9/10 e-Meeting System (Cisco Webex Meeting) and D-AGM System Operation of the e-Meeting system depends on the internet quality of shareholders or proxies, including equipment and/or application program of the devices. Please use the following device and/or programs to attend e-Meeting: Recommended internet speed should not lower than 4 Mbps.

Supported Android and IOS operating systems.

Supported Internet Browsers: Firefox or Chrome or Safari.

How to verify operating system version

How to verify operating system version Android: Select Settings -> About phone -> Software info. or Android version

IOS: Select Settings --> General --> About --> Version. the User Manual for D-AGM via Webex