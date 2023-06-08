Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  PTT
  News
  Summary
    PTT   TH0646010Z00

PTT

(PTT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2023-06-07
31.75 THB   +3.25%
06/08CATL, PTT to Build EV Battery Plant in Thailand
DJ
05/31Ptt : Minutes of the 2023 AGM
PU
05/22Transcript : PTT Public Company Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 22, 2023
CI
CATL, PTT to Build EV Battery Plant in Thailand

06/08/2023 | 11:17pm EDT
By Ben Otto


Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology and PTT PCL plan to build a battery production facility in Thailand, part of plans by the Thai oil major to launch an electric vehicle for sale across Southeast Asia in the coming years.

CATL, as the battery maker is known, will provide PTT subsidiary Arun Plus with a cell-to-pack production line and knowledge about battery pack manufacturing, the Ningde, China-based company said in a release dated Thursday.

The deal will lead to the "next step" of building an EV battery ecosystem, Arun Plus Managing Director Ekachai Yimsakul said in a separate release.

Arun Plus set up an EV manufacturing arm with Taiwan's Foxconn Technology Group last year to make electric vehicles for sale in Thailand and broader Southeast Asia. The unit, known as Horizon Plus, has plans to produce 50,000 cars in 2024, ramping up to 150,000 cars by 2030.


Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-08-23 2316ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.09% 75.49 Delayed Quote.-10.72%
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED 0.34% 208.01 End-of-day quote.-4.83%
FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. -0.54% 55 End-of-day quote.5.97%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -1.37% 596.053 Real-time Quote.18.75%
PTT 3.25% 31.75 End-of-day quote.-4.51%
THAI OIL 3.37% 46 End-of-day quote.-18.22%
WTI 0.05% 70.835 Delayed Quote.-10.79%
Financials
Sales 2023 2 935 B 84 705 M 84 705 M
Net income 2023 99 515 M 2 872 M 2 872 M
Net Debt 2023 721 B 20 797 M 20 797 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,18x
Yield 2023 6,07%
Capitalization 907 B 26 171 M 26 171 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
EV / Sales 2024 0,52x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 31,75 THB
Average target price 37,78 THB
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Auttapol Rerkpiboon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pannalin Mahawongtikul Chief Financial Officer
Thosaporn Sirisumphand Chairman
Chansak Chuenchom Executive VP-Engineering & Project Management
Chansin Treenuchagron Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PTT-4.51%25 253
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY11.20%2 090 081
SHELL PLC-0.73%193 799
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED54.34%188 871
TOTALENERGIES SE-6.17%143 003
EQUINOR ASA-13.42%85 587
