Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. PTT
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PTT   TH0646010Z00

PTT

(PTT)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand - 05/28
39.25 THB   +1.29%
07:55aCorrection to Foxconn-PTT Article
DJ
07:32aFoxconn to Partner With PTT on Electric-Vehicle Production in Thailand
DJ
06:54aPTT  : and Foxconn Announce Together Venture on Electric Vehicle Production Platform
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Foxconn to Partner With PTT on Electric-Vehicle Production in Thailand

05/31/2021 | 07:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Clarence Leong

Foxconn Technology Group and Thailand's state-owned oil company PTT PCL will set up an open platform for electric-vehicles production in the country, with an aim of accelerating the industry's growth.

The companies have signed a memorandum of understanding to enter into a partnership, they said in a joint statement on Monday. The platform will comprise of hardware and software services, and it will be open to all auto makers in Thailand who are looking to ramp up their EV production and sales, they said.

"The intent is to help manufacturers not only access EV-specific services but also launch new models more quickly at a competitive cost," the statement said.

Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. and the world's largest contract electronics maker, has been expanding into the auto industry. Last month, it formed a collaboration with Jeep and Chrysler maker Stellantis NV to speed up the development of in-car software. Its chairman in March raised the possibility of manufacturing EVs in the U.S. and hinted at additional potential partnerships with American companies.

Write to Clarence Leong at clarence.leong@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-31-21 0731ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. 1.37% 111 End-of-day quote.20.65%
PTT 1.29% 39.25 End-of-day quote.-7.65%
STELLANTIS N.V. 1.13% 16.28 Delayed Quote.9.86%
All news about PTT
07:55aCorrection to Foxconn-PTT Article
DJ
07:32aFoxconn to Partner With PTT on Electric-Vehicle Production in Thailand
DJ
06:54aPTT  : and Foxconn Announce Together Venture on Electric Vehicle Production Plat..
PU
05:41aFoxconn teams up with Thailand's PTT to make electric vehicles
RE
05/19Creditors approve restructuring plan for troubled Thai Airways
RE
05/19Creditors approve restructuring plan for troubled Thai Airways
RE
05/14PTT  : first quarter 2021 results were adjusted by petrochemicals and refining.
AQ
04/20PTT  : Thailand's PTT Global says crackers resume normal operations
RE
04/19PTT invests in Lotus
AQ
04/16Petroecuador asks Asian clients to show no ties with Gunvor case
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 106 B 67 362 M 67 362 M
Net income 2021 101 B 3 243 M 3 243 M
Net Debt 2021 339 B 10 830 M 10 830 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Yield 2021 4,43%
Capitalization 1 121 B 35 883 M 35 859 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,7%
Chart PTT
Duration : Period :
PTT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PTT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 50,25 THB
Last Close Price 39,25 THB
Spread / Highest target 52,9%
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Auttapol Rerkpiboon President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Pannalin Mahawongtikul Chief Financial Officer
Thosaporn Sirisumphand Chairman
Wittawat Svasti-xuto Chief Technology & Engineering Officer
Kittipong Kittayarak Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTT-7.65%35 883
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION41.61%247 112
CHEVRON CORPORATION22.90%200 113
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD5.52%183 638
BP PLC20.15%87 514
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION21.33%80 912