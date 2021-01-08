Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Thailand  >  PTT    PTT   TH0646010Z00

PTT

(PTT)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand - 01/06
42.75 THB   +1.79%
06:16aPTT : Establishment of PTT's subsidiary
PU
2020PTT : Interest Payment of Debenture (March 20
PU
2020PTT : Interest Payment of Debenture (January 20
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PTT : Establishment of PTT's subsidiary

01/08/2021 | 06:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Translation)

No. 80000001/9

8 January 2021

Subject Establishment of PTT's subsidiary

To President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

PTT Public Company Limited ( " PTT" ) would like to inform that Board of Directors of Alpha Com Co. , Ltd. ( " Alpha Com" ) at the meeting No. 14/ 2563 on 8 December 2020 approved the establishment of Mekha Technology Co., Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Alpha Com, with the registered capital of Baht 30 million. Alpha Com is a subsidiary of PTT thru 100% owned by Siam Management Holding Co., Ltd. ("SMH"), SMH is a subsidiary of Global Management Holding Co., Ltd. ("GMH") and GMH is a subsidiary of PTT Global Management Co., Ltd. which is wholly owned by PTT. The objective of the company establishment is to align with PTT's investment strategy in Digitalization and to support PTT' s investment in the business of Public Cloud which provides various types of information system services via the Internet including data storage, data processing, and data management to companies, organizations as well as PTT group. Subsequently, Mekha Technology Co. , Ltd. was completed its registration on 8 January 2021.

This transaction is not a connected transaction and the transaction size does not require any disclosure under regulations on acquisition and disposition of assets of the listed companies. However, this is a report that a listed company or its subsidiary company acquires or disposes of an investment in another company, which results in that other company becoming or ceasing to be a subsidiary company of the listed company or its subsidiary company. Therefore, this transaction resulted that Mekha Technology Co. , Ltd. is a subsidiary of PTT.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

(Mr. Auttapol Rerkpiboon)

President & Chief Executive Officer

Investor Relations Department

Tel +66 2537 3518

Fax +66 2537 3948

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PTT pcl published this content on 08 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2021 11:15:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about PTT
06:16aPTT : Establishment of PTT's subsidiary
PU
2020PTT : Interest Payment of Debenture (March 20
PU
2020PTT : Interest Payment of Debenture (January 20
PU
2020PTT : Establishment of PTT's subsidiary
PU
2020Italy's Eni, Thailand's PTTEP win offshore exploration license in UAE
RE
2020PTT : Extension of Inter-Company Borrowing and Lending Contracts between PTT Pub..
PU
2020PTT : Appointment of Members of Specific Committee and Designation of Authorized..
PU
2020PTT : Announcement of Public Holidays of PTT Public Company Limited for the year..
PU
2020PTT : Dissolution of PTT Public Company Limited's subsidiaries in coal business
PU
2020PTT : The record date of PTT's shareholders who are entitled to the pre-emptive ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 726 B 57 420 M 57 420 M
Net income 2020 43 026 M 1 432 M 1 432 M
Net Debt 2020 351 B 11 677 M 11 677 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,3x
Yield 2020 2,48%
Capitalization 1 214 B 40 370 M 40 390 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,91x
EV / Sales 2021 0,84x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,7%
Chart PTT
Duration : Period :
PTT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PTT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 45,19 THB
Last Close Price 42,50 THB
Spread / Highest target 41,2%
Spread / Average Target 6,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Auttapol Rerkpiboon President & Chief Executive Officer
Krairit Euchukanonchai Chairman
Atikom Terbsiri Chief Operating Officer
Pannalin Mahawongtikul Chief Financial Officer
Supattanapong Punmeechaow Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTT0.59%40 370
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION9.07%190 101
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-3.74%165 218
BP PLC15.78%80 822
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION4.90%73 025
NESTE OYJ8.49%60 459
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ