PTT : Establishment of PTT's subsidiary

No. 80000001/9

8 January 2021

Subject Establishment of PTT's subsidiary

To President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

PTT Public Company Limited ( " PTT" ) would like to inform that Board of Directors of Alpha Com Co. , Ltd. ( " Alpha Com" ) at the meeting No. 14/ 2563 on 8 December 2020 approved the establishment of Mekha Technology Co., Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Alpha Com, with the registered capital of Baht 30 million. Alpha Com is a subsidiary of PTT thru 100% owned by Siam Management Holding Co., Ltd. ("SMH"), SMH is a subsidiary of Global Management Holding Co., Ltd. ("GMH") and GMH is a subsidiary of PTT Global Management Co., Ltd. which is wholly owned by PTT. The objective of the company establishment is to align with PTT's investment strategy in Digitalization and to support PTT' s investment in the business of Public Cloud which provides various types of information system services via the Internet including data storage, data processing, and data management to companies, organizations as well as PTT group. Subsequently, Mekha Technology Co. , Ltd. was completed its registration on 8 January 2021.

This transaction is not a connected transaction and the transaction size does not require any disclosure under regulations on acquisition and disposition of assets of the listed companies. However, this is a report that a listed company or its subsidiary company acquires or disposes of an investment in another company, which results in that other company becoming or ceasing to be a subsidiary company of the listed company or its subsidiary company. Therefore, this transaction resulted that Mekha Technology Co. , Ltd. is a subsidiary of PTT.

