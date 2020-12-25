PTT : Interest Payment of Debenture (March 20

|
Headline:
Interest Payment of Debenture (March 2021)
Security Symbol:
PTT, PTTC243A
Announcement Details
Interest payment of debenture
Subject
Interest Payment of Debenture
Symbol
PTTC243A
The full name
Unsecured Debentures with the Debentureholders' Early
Redemption Right of PTT Public Company Limited No. 1/2009
Due 2024 (PTTC243A)
Year of maturity
2024
Total issue amount (baht)
14,967,200,000.00
No. of interest payment
24
Interest rate (% per annum)
6.80
Interest rate (baht per unit)
33.720548
Interest period
From 06-Sep-2020 to 05-Mar-2021
Days of interest calculation
181
Book closing date for interest payment of
22-Feb-2021
debentures
Ex-interest date (XI)
18-Feb-2021
Interest payment date
08-Mar-2021
Signature _________________
(Miss Phannalin Mahawongtikul)
Chief Financial Officer
Authorized Persons to Disclose
Information
