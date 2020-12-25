PTT : Interest Payment of Debenture (March 20

Headline: Interest Payment of Debenture (March 2021) Security Symbol: PTT, PTTC243A Announcement Details Interest payment of debenture Subject Interest Payment of Debenture Symbol PTTC243A The full name Unsecured Debentures with the Debentureholders' Early Redemption Right of PTT Public Company Limited No. 1/2009 Due 2024 (PTTC243A) Year of maturity 2024 Total issue amount (baht) 14,967,200,000.00 No. of interest payment 24 Interest rate (% per annum) 6.80 Interest rate (baht per unit) 33.720548 Interest period From 06-Sep-2020 to 05-Mar-2021 Days of interest calculation 181 Book closing date for interest payment of 22-Feb-2021 debentures Ex-interest date (XI) 18-Feb-2021 Interest payment date 08-Mar-2021

