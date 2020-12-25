Log in
PTT : Interest Payment of Debenture (March 20

12/25/2020
Headline:

Interest Payment of Debenture (March 2021)

Security Symbol:

PTT, PTTC243A

Announcement Details

Interest payment of debenture

Subject

Interest Payment of Debenture

Symbol

PTTC243A

The full name

Unsecured Debentures with the Debentureholders' Early

Redemption Right of PTT Public Company Limited No. 1/2009

Due 2024 (PTTC243A)

Year of maturity

2024

Total issue amount (baht)

14,967,200,000.00

No. of interest payment

24

Interest rate (% per annum)

6.80

Interest rate (baht per unit)

33.720548

Interest period

From 06-Sep-2020 to 05-Mar-2021

Days of interest calculation

181

Book closing date for interest payment of

22-Feb-2021

debentures

Ex-interest date (XI)

18-Feb-2021

Interest payment date

08-Mar-2021

Signature _________________

(Miss Phannalin Mahawongtikul)

Chief Financial Officer

Authorized Persons to Disclose

Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PTT pcl published this content on 25 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2020 11:08:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
