PTT : Notification of PTT Public Company Limited's five-year (Year 2021 - 2025) investment plan

businesses both in Thailand and overseas approximately 42% of PTT's total five-year investment plan, and other businesses approximately 14% of PTT's total five-year investment plan.

Additionally, PTT has set provisional capital expenditure for the next 5 years (year 2021-2025) amounting to Baht 331,524 million to create value added and synergy among PTT Group from core businesses' expertise i.e. the Southern LNG terminal project and gas pipeline project which are subjected to the Power Development Plan 2018, the investment in LNG value chain both in Thailand and overseas, the Gas to Power project, and the investment in the potential growth businesses which are aligned with the change of New normal and New Ecosystem Business Model in accordance with government policy and global trends i.e. Electricity Value Chain project, the investment in Life science (Pharmaceutical, Nutrition, and Medical device). Furthermore, the provisional capital expenditure include investment in renewable energy and clean energy to achieve PTT group's renewable energy power plant target of 8,000 megawatts within year 2030 according to our strategic plan to be a leader in renewable energy business.

