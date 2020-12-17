PTT : Notification of PTT Public Company Limited's five-year (Year 2021 - 2025) investment plan

Log in
(Translation)

No. 80000001/1224

17 December 2020

Subject

Notification of PTT Public Company Limited's five-year (Year 2021 - 2025) investment plan

To

President,

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

PTT Public Company Limited ("PTT") is pleased to notify that the Board of Directors Meeting No. 12/2563 held on 17 December 2020 approved the five-year (year 2021-2025) investment plan of PTT and its wholly owned subsidiaries in an aggregate amount of Baht 179,072 million, details are as follows:

Unit: MMTHB

Business

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

Total

%

Gas

8,051

13,403

5,238

3,827

33

30,552

17

Transmissions

6,770

4,524

1,159

348

252

13,053

7

International Trading

630

376

620

371

193

2,190

1

and Downstream

Technology &

4,063

2,250

797

493

452

8,055

5

Engineering and

Head office

JV and Wholly

56,885

28,761

13,700

13,512

12,364

125,222

70

Owned Subsidiaries

Total

76,399

49,314

21,514

18,551

13,294

179,072

100

PTT's investment plan focus in core businesses mainly in Gas business group in both PTT own operation (Gas business and Gas Transmissions) i.e. the Gas Separation Plant (GSP) unit 7 to replace GSP unit 1, the 5th pipeline and the investment through its wholly owned subsidiaries in the proportion of 70% of PTT's total five-year investment plan, which are the investment in gas and gas related businesses approximately 14% of PTT's total five-year investment plan i.e. the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) receiving terminal 2 (Nong Fab), and Map Ta Phut Industrial Port Development Phase 3, the investment in oil and non-oil businesses together with its new

/businesses both

-2-

businesses both in Thailand and overseas approximately 42% of PTT's total five-year investment plan, and other businesses approximately 14% of PTT's total five-year investment plan.

Additionally, PTT has set provisional capital expenditure for the next 5 years (year 2021-2025) amounting to Baht 331,524 million to create value added and synergy among PTT Group from core businesses' expertise i.e. the Southern LNG terminal project and gas pipeline project which are subjected to the Power Development Plan 2018, the investment in LNG value chain both in Thailand and overseas, the Gas to Power project, and the investment in the potential growth businesses which are aligned with the change of New normal and New Ecosystem Business Model in accordance with government policy and global trends i.e. Electricity Value Chain project, the investment in Life science (Pharmaceutical, Nutrition, and Medical device). Furthermore, the provisional capital expenditure include investment in renewable energy and clean energy to achieve PTT group's renewable energy power plant target of 8,000 megawatts within year 2030 according to our strategic plan to be a leader in renewable energy business.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

(Mr. Auttapol Rerkpiboon )

President & Chief Executive Officer

Investor Relations Department

Tel 0 2537 3518

Fax 0 2537 3948

