PTT : Notification of PTT Public Company Limited's five-year (Year 2021 - 2025) investment plan

(Translation)
No. 80000001/1224
17 December 2020
Subject
Notification of PTT Public Company Limited's five-year (Year 2021 - 2025) investment plan
To
President,
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
PTT Public Company Limited ("PTT") is pleased to notify that the Board of Directors Meeting No. 12/2563 held on 17 December 2020 approved the five-year (year 2021-2025) investment plan of PTT and its wholly owned subsidiaries in an aggregate amount of Baht 179,072 million, details are as follows:
Unit: MMTHB
Business
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
Total
%
Gas
8,051
13,403
5,238
3,827
33
30,552
17
Transmissions
6,770
4,524
1,159
348
252
13,053
7
International Trading
630
376
620
371
193
2,190
1
and Downstream
Technology &
4,063
2,250
797
493
452
8,055
5
Engineering and
Head office
JV and Wholly
56,885
28,761
13,700
13,512
12,364
125,222
70
Owned Subsidiaries
Total
76,399
49,314
21,514
18,551
13,294
179,072
100
PTT's investment plan focus in core businesses mainly in Gas business group in both PTT own operation (Gas business and Gas Transmissions) i.e. the Gas Separation Plant (GSP) unit 7 to replace GSP unit 1, the 5th pipeline and the investment through its wholly owned subsidiaries in the proportion of 70% of PTT's total five-year investment plan, which are the investment in gas and gas related businesses approximately 14% of PTT's total five-year investment plan i.e. the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) receiving terminal 2 (Nong Fab), and Map Ta Phut Industrial Port Development Phase 3, the investment in oil and non-oil businesses together with its new
businesses both in Thailand and overseas approximately 42% of PTT's total five-year investment plan, and other businesses approximately 14% of PTT's total five-year investment plan.
Additionally, PTT has set provisional capital expenditure for the next 5 years (year 2021-2025) amounting to Baht 331,524 million to create value added and synergy among PTT Group from core businesses' expertise i.e. the Southern LNG terminal project and gas pipeline project which are subjected to the Power Development Plan 2018, the investment in LNG value chain both in Thailand and overseas, the Gas to Power project, and the investment in the potential growth businesses which are aligned with the change of New normal and New Ecosystem Business Model in accordance with government policy and global trends i.e. Electricity Value Chain project, the investment in Life science (Pharmaceutical, Nutrition, and Medical device). Furthermore, the provisional capital expenditure include investment in renewable energy and clean energy to achieve PTT group's renewable energy power plant target of 8,000 megawatts within year 2030 according to our strategic plan to be a leader in renewable energy business.
Please be informed accordingly.
Yours Sincerely,
(Mr. Auttapol Rerkpiboon )
President & Chief Executive Officer
Investor Relations Department
Tel 0 2537 3518
Fax 0 2537 3948
