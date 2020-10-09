PTT : Shell says Pennsylvania ethane cracker about 70% complete

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc said on
Friday its multibillion-dollar petrochemical complex near
Pittsburgh was about 70% complete and remains on track to enter
service in the early 2020s.
After temporarily suspending construction activities on the
ethane cracker in March to limit the spread of coronavirus,
Shell said it has been re-introducing workers at a measured pace
– bringing the total number of workers on site to about 6,500.
"As we safety ramp up to a pre-pandemic level of activity,
the project remains on schedule to be completed sometime in the
early 2020s," Shell spokesman Curtis Smith said.
"Workers are ... commissioning portions of the site’s water
treatment facility. The site’s 250-megawatt power plant will
follow. Production units (an ethane cracker and three
polyethylene units) will come online after the power plant,"
Smith said.
Shell, which decided to build the plant in 2016, has not
provided a cost estimate for the facility. Analysts have
estimated the project will cost $6 billion to $10 billion.
The plant will use low-cost ethane from shale gas producers
in the Marcellus and Utica basins in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West
Virginia to produce 1.6 million tonnes of polyethylene per year.
Polyethylene is a plastic used in many products, from food
packaging and containers to automotive components.
Ethane is a natural gas liquid.
Shell said it built the plant in western Pennsylvania to be
close to both its source of ethane and its customer base. The
company has said that more than 70% of North American
polyethylene customers are within a 700-mile (1,100-km) radius
of Pittsburgh.
In addition to Shell, a unit of state-owned Thai oil and gas
company PTT PCL is also developing an ethane cracker in
the Marcellus-Utica shale region. PTT wants to build its plant
in Ohio.
