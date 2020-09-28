PTT : Thai PM says new fin minister to be unveiled next week

* Finance minister quit after less than a month in the post
* Ex-transport minister, company executive among
candidates-media
* Economy expected to shrink by a record 8.5% this year
*
BANGKOK, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Thailand's prime minister said
on Monday he would pick a new finance minister by next week for
the job of reviving an ailing economy battered by the
coronavirus pandemic after the abrupt exit of the previous
minister.
Southeast Asia's second-largest economy could contract by a
record 8.5% this year, with the key tourism sector taking a
beating, the finance ministry has forecast.
The next finance minister will have to know economic matters
and the work of the government, Prayuth Chan-ocha told a
briefing.
"You will know that next week," he said, adding that person
will have to be "decisive and strong".
There will be no cabinet position swaps, Prayuth said.
Banker Predee Daochai quit as finance minister on Sept. 1
after only a few weeks, which Prayuth said was for health
reasons.
Investors wants a suitable replacement to build confidence
and for policy continuity with billions of dollars of stimulus
measures being rolled out as the government struggles to pull
the economy out of a slump. [
According to media reports, candidates include
Arkhom Termpittayapaisith, who was a transport minister in
Prayuth's military-led government and is a former head of the
state planning agency, and Krairit Euchukanonchai, chairman of
energy group PTT Plc.
Deputy Finance Minister Santi Promphat said previously he
was "ready to work for the country".
(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai
Editing by Ed Davies)