Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Thailand  >  PTT    PTT   TH0646010Z00

PTT

(PTT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PTT looking for a partner for its Ohio petrochemical plant

02/05/2021 | 05:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A view of a PTT Pcl energy firm logo is seen at the firm's commercial EV (Electric Vehicle) charging station, in Bangkok

(Reuters) - A U.S. subsidiary of state-owned Thai oil and gas company PTT PCL said on Friday that it was focused on finding a partner for its proposed petrochemical plant in Ohio that will turn ethane into plastics.

"The focus of the project is finding a partner. There are very substantive conversations going on with a number of companies that the project team feels good about," said Dan Williamson, a spokesman for the project.

He said he could not share the names of those companies at this time.

Williamson also said the team was in the process of meeting with members of President Joe Biden's administration to brief them on the benefits of the project, which will cost an estimated $10 billion to build and create hundreds of full-time jobs and thousands of construction jobs.

He also noted that renewables would be part of the project.

Last summer, PTT's PTT Global Chemical America (PTTGCA) subsidiary delayed making a final investment decision to build the ethane cracker from the first half of 2020 to the first half of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Williamson said the company still hopes to make a final investment decision during the first half of 2021 but noted that time frame is a "reasonable hope" and not a "set in stone" prediction.

If it were not for the pandemic, the company has said the plant would likely already be under construction.

The ethane cracker is designed to produce about 1.5 million metric tons of ethylene per year and will take 4-6 years to build.

In addition to PTTGCA's project, Royal Dutch Shell PLC is building an ethane cracker nearby in western Pennsylvania that is expected to enter service in the early 2020s.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.85% 59.56 Delayed Quote.13.38%
PTT 1.96% 39 End-of-day quote.-8.24%
PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL 0.00% 62 End-of-day quote.5.98%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 2.95% 15.56 Real-time Quote.3.42%
THAI OIL 0.86% 58.75 End-of-day quote.12.98%
WTI 0.77% 56.949 Delayed Quote.15.97%
All news about PTT
11:06aPTT looking for a partner for its Ohio petrochemical plant
RE
05:56aPAKISTAN STATE OIL : GLOBAL-LNG-Asian prices fall for third straight week on war..
RE
12:28aPTT : Notification of the additional holidays, regional holidays, and the change..
PU
02/04Thailand's PTT ships LNG to Japan for first time amid winter squeeze
RE
02/03Australia's Woodside says Myanmar gas drilling plan remains on track despite ..
RE
02/02PTT : Notice of the final price of PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Li..
PU
02/01PRESS RELEASE : BP p.l.c. Group results - Fourth -12-
DJ
02/01PRESS RELEASE : BP p.l.c. Group results - Fourth -3-
DJ
02/01SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Trade Higher Premarket Monday
MT
01/31BP Unloads 20% Stake in Oman Gas Project to Thailand's PTT for $2.60 Billion
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 727 B 57 504 M 57 504 M
Net income 2020 46 569 M 1 551 M 1 551 M
Net Debt 2020 349 B 11 607 M 11 607 M
P/E ratio 2020 24,0x
Yield 2020 2,74%
Capitalization 1 114 B 37 076 M 37 095 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,85x
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,8%
Chart PTT
Duration : Period :
PTT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PTT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 47,38 THB
Last Close Price 39,00 THB
Spread / Highest target 53,8%
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Auttapol Rerkpiboon President & Chief Executive Officer
Krairit Euchukanonchai Chairman
Atikom Terbsiri Chief Operating Officer
Pannalin Mahawongtikul Chief Financial Officer
Supattanapong Punmeechaow Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTT-8.24%36 310
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION17.25%204 581
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-3.07%167 486
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION8.65%71 319
BP PLC0.06%70 390
NESTE OYJ-0.27%54 254
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ