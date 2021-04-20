Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  PTT
  News
  Summary
    PTT   TH0646010Z00

PTT

(PTT)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand - 04/19
39.75 THB
39.75 THB   0.00%
04:08aPTT  : Thailand's PTT Global says crackers resume normal operations
RE
04/19PTT invests in Lotus
AQ
04/16Petroecuador asks Asian clients to show no ties with Gunvor case
RE
PTT : Thailand's PTT Global says crackers resume normal operations

04/20/2021 | 04:08am EDT
FILE PHOTO: PTT head quarters building is pictured in Bangkok

BANGKOK (Reuters) - PTT Global Chemical PCL said on Tuesday that it has resumed normal operations at its petrochemical units following an outage last week.

Heavy rain and storms caused the outage, an official from PTTGC, PTT Group's petrochemical flagship.

The spokeswoman declined to say which units had been affected by the outage.

Industry publication ICIS reported last week that three of five crackers that PTTGC operates were shut on April 14 due to a power outage.

PTTGC operates a 280,000 barrels per day refinery and has an olefins capacity of nearly 3 million tonnes per year, according to its website.

(Reporting by Patpicha Tanakasempipat, editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
NameTitle
Auttapol Rerkpiboon President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Pannalin Mahawongtikul Chief Financial Officer
Thosaporn Sirisumphand Chairman
Wittawat Svasti-xuto Chief Technology & Engineering Officer
Atikom Terbsiri Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTT-6.47%36 403
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION37.02%239 871
CHEVRON CORPORATION22.27%198 513
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-2.68%164 612
BP PLC18.90%84 852
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION23.05%79 234
