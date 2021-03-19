Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Thailand  >  PTT    PTT   TH0646010Z00

PTT

(PTT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Petroecuador to reprogram oil deliveries to Thailand's PTT in coming days, CEO says

03/19/2021 | 06:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

QUITO (Reuters) - Ecuador's state-run oil company Petroecuador plans to sign a deal in the coming days to reschedule crude deliveries to a unit of Thailand's PTT after delays since last year, Petroecuador chief executive Gonzalo Maldonado said on Friday.

Most of Ecuador's oil exports are committed to PTT and China's PetroChina through 2024 after President Rafael Correa's government obtained long-term credits backed by oil deliveries. Critics say the terms of those loans were unfavorable to Ecuador.

Ecuador still has to deliver around 200 million barrels to PTT and PetroChina to fulfill the agreements.

Maldonado said Petroecuador has to deliver a total of 60 million barrels to PTT. While that amount is expected to remain unchanged if the deal is signed, under the proposed rescheduling deal Ecuador would postpone the delivery of 17 million barrels originally planned for 2021 and 2022 to 2023.

That would enable Petroecuador to sell more cargoes in the spot market and take advantage of rising crude prices.

"We will continue to be very active in the spot market because it has gone very well for us," Maldonado said.

Ecuador's energy minister Rene Ortiz last week said the country was negotiating with PTT.

PTT did not respond to a request for comment.

Crude exports are a critical source of revenue for Ecuador's government, which last year received a $6.5 billion International Monetary Fund bailout.

Petroecuador is not negotiating changes to its commitments to PetroChina, to which it still has to deliver 140 million barrels by 2024, Maldonado said. It must also deliver 11 million barrels to China's Unipec by 2024.

Maldonado said Petroecuador reached a deal with privately-held OCP to use export facilities at Ecuador's Balao port, which can receive large vessels. That would let Petroecuador ship more crude at once, saving on logistics costs.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia in Quito; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.46% 64.51 Delayed Quote.31.04%
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED -5.63% 2.85 End-of-day quote.18.75%
PTT 0.00% 40.5 End-of-day quote.-4.71%
WTI 2.82% 61.423 Delayed Quote.33.98%
All news about PTT
06:09pPTT  : Petroecuador to reprogram oil deliveries to Thailand's PTT in coming days..
RE
03/18GC Treasury Center Files for Singapore Listing of Bonds Worth $1.25 Billoin
MT
03/11EXCLUSIVE : Ecuador reaches pre-agreement with Thailand's PTT to renegotiate oil..
RE
03/09FACTBOX : Oil majors in Myanmar in spotlight after U.N. call for sanctions
RE
03/08FACTBOX-Oil majors in Myanmar in spotlight after UN call for sanctions
RE
03/04PTT  : announces 2020 performance, maintaining its strength in the energy and pe..
PU
03/04PTT : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/02Thai Airways plans slimmer fleet and workforce in turnaround plan
RE
03/02UPDATE : Market Chatter: Thai Airways Seeks Fresh Cash of $1.65 Billion; Submits..
MT
03/02Thai Airways plans slimmer fleet and workforce in turnaround plan
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 059 B 66 819 M 66 819 M
Net income 2021 91 300 M 2 963 M 2 963 M
Net Debt 2021 347 B 11 266 M 11 266 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
Yield 2021 3,91%
Capitalization 1 157 B 37 561 M 37 546 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,73x
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,8%
Chart PTT
Duration : Period :
PTT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PTT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 49,76 THB
Last Close Price 40,50 THB
Spread / Highest target 48,1%
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Auttapol Rerkpiboon President & Chief Executive Officer
Pannalin Mahawongtikul Chief Financial Officer
Krairit Euchukanonchai Chairman
Atikom Terbsiri Chief Operating Officer
Kittipong Kittayarak Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTT-4.71%38 316
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION37.82%255 660
CHEVRON CORPORATION23.29%212 383
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD1.20%184 557
BP PLC22.43%88 746
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION17.58%82 450
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ