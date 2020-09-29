Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Thailand  >  PTT    PTT   TH0646010Z00

PTT

(PTT)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand - 09/28
33.5 THB   +3.08%
09/28Singapore's Temasek launches 50-year dollar bonds, its longest tenor issue
RE
09/28PTT : Thai PM says new fin minister to be unveiled next week
RE
09/26Thailand tackles unemployment with million jobs expo
RE
Singapore's Temasek launches 50-year dollar bonds, its longest tenor issue

09/29/2020 | 12:08am EDT

Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd is launching a clutch of long-dated dollar bonds, including its longest 50-year bonds, as part of its $25 billion guaranteed global medium term note (MTN) programme.

Temasek Financial (I) Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek, intends to launch a three tranche offering comprising a 10-year, a 30.5-year and a 50-year bond on Tuesday, Temasek said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Temasek plans proactively for a long dated and well distributed debt maturity profile and avoids large debt repayment obligations in any one year," a company spokesman told Reuters in response to a query on the longer-dated bonds.

Sources aware of the deal said its size and pricing would be finalised later on Tuesday or by Wednesday morning. They declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

One source said the issue will be of a benchmark size and raise at least $500 million.

Barclays, Citigroup, DBS, HSBC and Morgan Stanley are the jointbookrunners, according to a termsheet. Citi, DBS and Morgan Stanley declined to comment, while there was no immediate response from the other banks.

Temasek last sold bonds in November 2019.

In July, Thailand's largest energy company PTT raised $700 million from the sale of a 50-year bond in Asia's longest dollar corporate debt deal.

Demand for longer dated debt is driven by pension funds looking for assets which match their far-distant liabilities and record low interest rates around the world have reduced the cost for companies carrying out the deals.

By Anshuman Daga and Scott Murdoch

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. 3.14% 43.34 Delayed Quote.-45.75%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 8.89% 309.3 Delayed Quote.-47.87%
PTT 3.08% 33.5 End-of-day quote.-23.86%
Financials
Sales 2020 1 775 B 55 947 M 55 947 M
Net income 2020 51 110 M 1 611 M 1 611 M
Net Debt 2020 359 B 11 318 M 11 318 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,8x
Yield 2020 3,48%
Capitalization 957 B 30 216 M 30 168 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,9%
Chart PTT
Duration : Period :
PTT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PTT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 43,65 THB
Last Close Price 33,50 THB
Spread / Highest target 79,1%
Spread / Average Target 30,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Auttapol Rerkpiboon President & Chief Executive Officer
Krairit Euchukanonchai Chairman
Atikom Terbsiri Chief Operating Officer
Pannalin Mahawongtikul Chief Financial Officer
Supattanapong Punmeechaow Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTT-23.86%29 336
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD46.80%189 804
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-49.40%146 466
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-33.05%64 816
BP PLC-50.29%59 658
NESTE OYJ49.23%41 296
