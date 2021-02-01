Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Thailand  >  PTT Exploration and Production    PTTEP   TH0355A10Z04

PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION

(PTTEP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PTT Exploration and Production : Acquisition of 20% participating interest in Block 61, Sultanate of Oman from BP Exploration (Epsilon) Limited

02/01/2021 | 01:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investor Relations
Tel. +66(0) 2537 4259, +66(0) 2537 4891

1 February 2021

President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

93 Ratchadapisek Road, Din Daeng

Bangkok 10400

Dear Sir,

Subject: Acquisition of 20% participating interest in Block 61, Sultanate of Oman from BP Exploration (Epsilon) Limited

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) is pleased to announce that on 1 February 2021, PTTEP MENA Limited (a subsidiary of PTTEP) has signed a Sale and Purchase Agreement ('SPA') to acquire 20% of BP Exploration (Epsilon) Limited ('BP')'s interest in Block 61 Sultanate of Oman ('Oman Block 61'), which BP currently holds 60% interest (40% after acquisition) and is the operator. Other partners are Makarim Gas Development LLC (OQ) and PC Oman Ventures Limited (PETRONAS) which holds 30% and 10% participating interests, respectively.

The Oman Block 61 is a producing onshore gas block situated in central of Sultanate of Oman with total area of 3,950 square kilometers. Gas from Block 61 has the capacity to deliver approximately 35% of total gas output in Oman. Gas from Block 61 is exported for domestic consumption into Oman's national gas grid, while also boosting availability of feedstock supply for Oman LNG. The project comprises of two phases, Khazzan, which began production in 2017, followed by Ghazeer in October 2020. The project is expected to develop 10.5 trillion cubic feet of gas resources, with a combined daily production capacity of 1.5 billion cubic feet of gas and more than 65,000 barrels of condensate (100% project). The joint venture also has plans in place to increase the capacity in the future.

The transaction value of this acquisition is 2,450 million US dollars, subject to final net working capital and other closing adjustments per SPA, and the contingent payment at maximum amount of 140 million US dollars, if the pre-agreed conditions under SPA are accomplished. PTTEP plans to use its available cash on hand to fund the acquisition upon the completion date. The transaction completion is subject to customary conditions precedent including, among other things, necessary regulatory approvals as prescribed in the SPA, with an expected closing date in 2021.

The acquisition of 20% participating interest in Block 61, Oman strategically fits with PTTEP's strategy, focusing on prolific area in the Middle East, especially in the project with large reserves, competitive unit cost, and to partner with leading oil and gas company. Furthermore, this investment will fit well with our strategy to increase gas portfolio, in order to minimize the impact from oil price fluctuation, and to venture into LNG value chain strategy.

This transaction is classified as acquisition of a subsidiary's asset, however, the size of transaction contemplated by the signed SPA does not require disclosure under the Regulations of the Stock Exchange of Thailand on acquisition and disposition of assets.

Please be informed accordingly

Yours Sincerely,

PhongsthornThavisin

Phongsthorn Thavisin

Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

PTT Exploration & Production pcl published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 06:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION
01:44aPTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION : Acquisition of 20% participating interest in Bl..
PU
01/28PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION : PTTEP reports net profit of USD 720 million in ..
PU
01/28PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION : Proposed Dividend for Year 2020
PU
01/28PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION : Unaudited Financial Statements, Management Disc..
PU
01/17PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION : PTTEP wins 3 awards from Thailand Best Employer..
PU
2020PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION : PTTEP Receives an Exclusive Right to Develop th..
PU
2020PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION : The Receiving of an Exclusive Right for Develop..
PU
2020PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION : PTTEP receives Corporate Governance recognition..
PU
2020PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION : PTTEP sets 5-year investment budget of USD 23,6..
PU
2020PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION : PTTEP and its partner win a new offshore explor..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 160 B 5 355 M 5 355 M
Net income 2020 24 779 M 829 M 829 M
Net Debt 2020 18 571 M 621 M 621 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,6x
Yield 2020 3,27%
Capitalization 411 B 13 751 M 13 746 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,68x
EV / Sales 2021 2,59x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 29,7%
Chart PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION
Duration : Period :
PTT Exploration and Production Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 113,13 THB
Last Close Price 103,50 THB
Spread / Highest target 31,4%
Spread / Average Target 9,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Phongsthorn Thavisin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Prajya Phinyawat Chairman
Sumrid Sumneing Executive Vice President-Finance & Accounting
Bundit Pattanasak SVP-Technology & Knowledge Management Division
Achporn Charuchinda Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION5.34%13 751
CONOCOPHILLIPS0.10%54 118
CNOOC LIMITED6.13%43 878
EOG RESOURCES, INC.2.19%29 729
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-5.56%26 757
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY6.16%26 177
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ