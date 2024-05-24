Dear Entitled Shareholders,

Reference is made to our invitation for 3 groups of shareholders' visits to PTTEP Technology and Innovation Center (PTIC), Rayong Province, on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, Thursday, July 4, 2024 and Wednesday, July 10, 2024, we are pleased to announce the lists of entitled shareholders and waiting list in attachment 1 - 3. PTTEP will contact each entitled shareholders for confirmation by the telephone number given in the Application Form.

If PTTEP is unable to reach the selected applicants within Wednesday, May 29, 2024, PTTEP reserves the right to cancel that application and will contact another applicant from the waiting list as a substitute.

Please find the itinerary in attachment 4. Should you have any inquiry, please call Corporate Secretary and Assurance Division at 0-2537-5050 and 0-2537-5053in office hours.



Please be informed accordingly.

Corporate Secretary and Assurance Division

The information, statements, forecasts and projections contained herein reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These views are based on assumptions subject to various risks. No assurance is given that these future events will occur, or that the Company's future assumptions are correct. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.