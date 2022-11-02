PTT Exploration and Production : PTTEP participates in ADIPEC 2022 in Abu Dhabi, the UAE

Mr. Krairit Euchukanonchai (left), Chairman and Chairman of the Independent Directors Committee of PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP), and Mr. Montri Rawanchaikul (right), PTTEP's CEO, are honored to have H.E. Mr. Chairat Sirivat (center), Consul-General of Thailand to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to preside over the ceremony to open the PTTEP booth at Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC 2022) recently held in Abu Dhabi, UAE. This year, PTTEP exhibits decarbonization its technologies that will support the company as well as Thailand to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.

