    PTTEP   TH0355A10Z04

PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION

(PTTEP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-10-31
187.00 THB   +3.03%
02:50aPtt Exploration And Production : PTTEP participates in ADIPEC 2022 in Abu Dhabi, the UAE
PU
10/26Ptt Exploration And Production : PTTEP continues to expand investment in UAE - Acquires stakes in Sharjah Onshore Area A exploration block
PU
10/25PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
PTT Exploration and Production : PTTEP participates in ADIPEC 2022 in Abu Dhabi, the UAE

11/02/2022 | 02:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Mr. Krairit Euchukanonchai (left), Chairman and Chairman of the Independent Directors Committee of PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP), and Mr. Montri Rawanchaikul (right), PTTEP's CEO, are honored to have H.E. Mr. Chairat Sirivat (center), Consul-General of Thailand to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to preside over the ceremony to open the PTTEP booth at Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC 2022) recently held in Abu Dhabi, UAE. This year, PTTEP exhibits decarbonization its technologies that will support the company as well as Thailand to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.

For more information, please contact Media Management Section.

Disclaimer

PTT Exploration & Production pcl published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 06:49:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 327 B 8 638 M 8 638 M
Net income 2022 74 692 M 1 976 M 1 976 M
Net Debt 2022 72 649 M 1 921 M 1 921 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,85x
Yield 2022 4,86%
Capitalization 742 B 19 635 M 19 635 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,50x
EV / Sales 2023 2,55x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,5%
Chart PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION
Duration : Period :
PTT Exploration and Production Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 187,00 THB
Average target price 181,73 THB
Spread / Average Target -2,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Montri Rawanchaikul Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumrid Sumneing Executive Vice President-Finance & Accounting
Krairit Euchukanonchai Chairman
Bundit Pattanasak Senior Vice President-Technology
Chalongrut Ya-Anan SVP-Geosciences, Reservoir Engineering & Technical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION58.47%19 635
CHEVRON CORPORATION55.28%354 100
CONOCOPHILLIPS77.03%160 517
EOG RESOURCES, INC.53.45%80 007
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION150.43%67 443
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED52.87%67 194