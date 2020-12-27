PTT Exploration and Production : PTTEP receives Corporate Governance recognition and awards from CGR 2020 and ASEAN CG Scorecard

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) recently received Corporate Governance recognition from prominent CG assessment institutions. The company earned 'Excellent' level and five symbols of recognition (the highest level) from the Thai Institute of Directors (IOD)'s Corporate Governance Report of Thai Listed Companies 2020 (CGR 2020), consecutively since the first CGR assessment in 2001.

PTTEP also received two awards from the 2019 ASEAN CG Scorecard namely the ASEAN Top 20 PLCs Award and the ASEAN Asset Class PLCs Award. The ASEAN CG Scorecard is supported by the ASEAN Capital Markets Forum (ACMF) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to acknowledge and honor the listed companies in ASEAN with outstanding good corporate governance practices based on the principles of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).