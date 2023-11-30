Mr. Montri Rawanchaikul (2nd from left), Chief Executive Officer of PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) and Admiral Somprasong Nilsamai (2nd from right), Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Navy and President of the Yacht Racing Association of Thailand (YRAT) have jointly signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) to continue enhancing Thai sailing athletes for three years (2024 - 2026) in the amount of 45 million baht to develop and promote the capability of the sailing athletes in the international competitions. The ceremony was recently held at Royal Thai Naval Institute, Bangkok.

PTTEP has continuously supported YRAT for more than 18 years since 2006. The total amount of support under the cooperation agreement framework has been continuously totaling 186 million baht to develop and promote the capability of the sailing athletes in the international competitions, hire experienced foreign coaches to advise new techniques, provide proper sailing equipment, as well as sponsor major international sailing competitions.

For media enquiries, please contact Media Management Section.

The information, statements, forecasts and projections contained herein reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These views are based on assumptions subject to various risks. No assurance is given that these future events will occur, or that the Company's future assumptions are correct. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.