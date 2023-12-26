PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) represented by Ms. Yaninee Wajeepratubjit, Senior Vice President, Corporate Secretary and Assurance Division; Mr. Anan Amornprabharwat, Senior Vice President, Thai Onshore Asset; and Mr. Sarayut Niamrit, Acting Vice President, S1 Production Operations Department, welcomed 200 shareholders to the Sirikit Oilfield at S1 Project, the largest onshore oilfield in Thailand in Lan Krabue District, Kamphaeng Phet Province, which is operated by PTTEP. The shareholders also visited Piyachat Nithat Exhibition Center which highlights insights into petroleum exploration, development, and production processes. The visit also featured various local agricultural products as part of a CSR project supported by PTTEP.

