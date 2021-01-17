PTT Exploration and Production : PTTEP wins 3 awards from Thailand Best Employer Brand Awards 2021 for the achievements in human resources management

Mr. Phongsthorn Thavisin (Middle), Chief Executive Officer, PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) together with Mr. Piya Sukhumpanumet (Left), Acting Executive Vice President, Human Resources, Corporate Affairs, and Assurance Group and Mr. Adisorn Smathimanant (Right), Senior Vice President, Human Resources Division received 3 awards in the category of Best Employer Brand for the second consecutive year, CEO of the Year and Award for Excellence in Training from Thailand Best Employer Brand Awards 2021. The virtual awards ceremony was organized by World HRD Congress, CHRO Asia, and Employee Branding Institute to honor Thai organizations for their achievements in human resources management.

The awards reflect that PTTEP continues to strive for human resources development and sustainable value creation to all stakeholders. With its vision 'Energy Partner of Choice', the importance of cooperation and partnerships are recognized to enhance its competitiveness and ensure long-term growth. Moreover, during covid-19 pandemic, the company has transformed internal working process to fit the New Normal of work by introducing digital technology into working system and virtual learning.