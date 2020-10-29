Log in
PTT Exploration and Production : & Production 3Q Net Profit Fell 36%

10/29/2020

By P.R. Venkat

PTT Exploration & Production PCL's net profit fell 36% in the third quarter from a year earlier as sales revenue declined.

Net profit was $230 million, while total revenue dropped 18% to $1.31 billion, the company said Thursday.

Global restrictions due to Covid-19 pushed oil prices to historic lows in April as demand for travel, consumption and business activities slumped.

Oil prices have recovered since then but remain volatile as the pandemic continues affecting economies around the world.

Compared with the second quarter, PTT Exploration & Production's third quarter was good, with profit rising 72% and revenue climbing 19%.

The company expects its average sales volume for 2020 to be approximately 350,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day, down from the previous year as the pandemic saps energy demand.

It expects the oil market's gradual recovery to continue in the fourth quarter but at a slightly slower pace than previously anticipated as the hit from the pandemic will likely be longer lasting.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-29-20 0234ET


Financials
Sales 2020 159 B 5 089 M 5 089 M
Net income 2020 23 728 M 760 M 760 M
Net Debt 2020 16 133 M 517 M 517 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
Yield 2020 4,15%
Capitalization 312 B 9 970 M 9 982 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,06x
EV / Sales 2021 1,89x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 29,7%
Chart PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION
Duration : Period :
PTT Exploration and Production Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 94,13 THB
Last Close Price 78,50 THB
Spread / Highest target 45,2%
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Phongsthorn Thavisin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Prajya Phinyawat Chairman
Sumrid Sumneing Executive Vice President-Finance & Accounting
Bundit Pattanasak SVP-Technology & Knowledge Management Division
Achporn Charuchinda Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION-36.95%9 970
CNOOC LIMITED-43.21%42 400
CONOCOPHILLIPS-55.85%32 456
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-61.66%20 134
ECOPETROL S.A.-44.80%19 781
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-48.64%19 368
