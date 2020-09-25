PTT Exploration and Production Public : Appointment of the Executive Management

PTTEP 13061/00-7281/2020



Investor Relations

Tel. +66(0) 2537 4868, +66(0) 2537 5843

25 September 2020

President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

93 Ratchadapisek Road, Dindaeng

Bangkok 10400

Dear Sir,

Subject: Appointment of the Executive Management

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited or PTTEP would like to announce that PTTEP's Board of Directors Meeting No. 15/2563/487 held on 24 September 2020 has resolved to approve the restructuring of PTTEP's organization and appointed Mr. Montri Rawanchaikul to be the President. This appointment shall be effective from 1 October 2020 onwards.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

Maneeya Srisukhumbowornchai

Company Secretary