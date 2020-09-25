PTT Exploration and Production Public : Appointment of the Executive Management

PTTEP 13061/00-7281/2020
Investor Relations
Tel. +66(0) 2537 4868, +66(0) 2537 5843
25 September 2020
President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
93 Ratchadapisek Road, Dindaeng
Bangkok 10400
Dear Sir,
Subject: Appointment of the Executive Management
PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited or PTTEP would like to announce that PTTEP's Board of Directors Meeting No. 15/2563/487 held on 24 September 2020 has resolved to approve the restructuring of PTTEP's organization and appointed Mr. Montri Rawanchaikul to be the President. This appointment shall be effective from 1 October 2020 onwards.
Please be informed accordingly.
Sincerely yours,
Maneeya Srisukhumbowornchai
Company Secretary
Disclaimer
