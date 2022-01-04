Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    PTTEP   TH0355A10Z04

PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(PTTEP)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

PTT Exploration and Production Public : Election of Director and Appointment of Sub-Committees

01/04/2022 | 05:39am EST
Date/Time
04 Jan 2022 17:04:36
Headline
Election of Director and Appointment of Sub-Committees
Symbol
PTTEP
Source
PTTEP
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

PTT Exploration & Production pcl published this content on 04 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2022 10:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 211 B 6 330 M 6 330 M
Net income 2021 41 045 M 1 233 M 1 233 M
Net Debt 2021 64 332 M 1 932 M 1 932 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Yield 2021 4,37%
Capitalization 468 B 14 055 M 14 072 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,53x
EV / Sales 2022 1,97x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 29,3%
Chart PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 118,00 THB
Average target price 139,86 THB
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Montri Rawanchaikul Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumrid Sumneing Executive Vice President-Finance & Accounting
Krairit Euchukanonchai Chairman
Bundit Pattanasak Senior Vice President-Technology
Chalongrut Ya-Anan Senior Vice President-Technical Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.00%14 055
CONOCOPHILLIPS2.20%97 299
EOG RESOURCES, INC.2.62%53 340
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED0.00%49 315
CNOOC LIMITED0.75%46 325
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY2.75%45 626