PTT Exploration and Production Public : Leakage at the Zawtika's onshore pipeline in Myanmar

PTTEP 13061/00-7399/2022
Investor Relations
Tel. +66(0)-2537-4259,+66(0)-2537-5522
1 August 2022
President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
93 Ratchadapisek Road, Din Daeng
Bangkok 10400
Dear Sir,
Subject: Leakage at the Zawtika's onshore pipeline in Myanmar
PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) has been informed by PTTEP International Limited (PTTEPI), Yangon Branch, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PTTEP, that in the morning of 1 August 2022, there was a leakage at the Zawtika's onshore pipeline, resulted in the gas pressure drop. To ensure operational safety, PTTEPI has promptly isolated the gas pipeline and temporarily suspended gas delivery from the Zawtika Project to Thailand. The preliminary investigation found no trace of explosion or fire. Further investigation on the cause of the leakage is underway. PTTEPI is accelerating the pipeline repairment which is expected to complete in around 2 weeks. The company will further report should there is an update on the situation.
Please be informed accordingly.
Sincerely yours,
Montri Rawanchaikul
Montri Rawanchaikul
Chief Executive Officer
Disclaimer
PTT Exploration & Production pcl published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 11:34:08 UTC.