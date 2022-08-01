Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PTTEP   TH0355A10Z04

PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(PTTEP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-26
162.50 THB   +0.62%
07:35aPTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLIC : Leakage at the Zawtika's onshore pipeline in Myanmar
PU
06:45aSTATEMENT : Leakage at the Zawtika's onshore pipeline
PU
06:25aSET ADDS NEW LISTED SECURITIES : PTTEP19P2212A to be traded on August 2, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PTT Exploration and Production Public : Leakage at the Zawtika's onshore pipeline in Myanmar

08/01/2022 | 07:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PTTEP 13061/00-7399/2022

Investor Relations

Tel. +66(0)-2537-4259,+66(0)-2537-5522

1 August 2022

President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

93 Ratchadapisek Road, Din Daeng

Bangkok 10400

Dear Sir,

Subject: Leakage at the Zawtika's onshore pipeline in Myanmar

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) has been informed by PTTEP International Limited (PTTEPI), Yangon Branch, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PTTEP, that in the morning of 1 August 2022, there was a leakage at the Zawtika's onshore pipeline, resulted in the gas pressure drop. To ensure operational safety, PTTEPI has promptly isolated the gas pipeline and temporarily suspended gas delivery from the Zawtika Project to Thailand. The preliminary investigation found no trace of explosion or fire. Further investigation on the cause of the leakage is underway. PTTEPI is accelerating the pipeline repairment which is expected to complete in around 2 weeks. The company will further report should there is an update on the situation.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

Montri Rawanchaikul

Montri Rawanchaikul

Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

PTT Exploration & Production pcl published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 11:34:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
07:35aPTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLI : Leakage at the Zawtika's onshore pipeline in Myanma..
PU
06:45aSTATEMENT : Leakage at the Zawtika's onshore pipeline
PU
06:25aSET ADDS NEW LISTED SECURITIES : PTTEP19P2212A to be traded on August 2, 2022
PU
07/31PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLI : Gas Discovery in Abu Dhabi Offshore 2 Project, Unit..
PU
07/31PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLI : PTTEP announces another significant gas discovery f..
PU
07/31PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLI : Reviewed Financial Statements, Management Discussio..
PU
07/31PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLI : Payment of Interim Dividend for the first half year..
PU
07/31PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLI : Payment of Interim Dividend for the first half year..
PU
07/31PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLI : Financial Performance Quarter 2 (F45) (Reviewed)
PU
07/31PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLI : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 2 Ending..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 316 B 8 694 M 8 694 M
Net income 2022 71 241 M 1 960 M 1 960 M
Net Debt 2022 55 407 M 1 524 M 1 524 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,13x
Yield 2022 5,37%
Capitalization 645 B 17 745 M 17 745 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,22x
EV / Sales 2023 2,30x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 162,50 THB
Average target price 176,09 THB
Spread / Average Target 8,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Montri Rawanchaikul Chief Executive Officer, Secretary & Director
Sumrid Sumneing Executive Vice President-Finance & Accounting
Krairit Euchukanonchai Chairman
Bundit Pattanasak Senior Vice President-Technology
Chalongrut Ya-Anan SVP-Geosciences, Reservoir Engineering & Technical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED37.71%17 745
CONOCOPHILLIPS34.98%123 644
EOG RESOURCES, INC.25.21%65 143
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED32.29%63 686
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION126.80%61 620
CNOOC LIMITED24.53%60 685