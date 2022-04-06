Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PTTEP   TH0355A10Z04

PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(PTTEP)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

PTT Exploration and Production Public : Multinational partnership aims to establish first green e-methanol plant in Southeast Asia

04/06/2022 | 12:52am EDT
Six leading companies have formed a partnership that aims to establish Asia's first green e-methanol plant which converts captured biogenic carbon dioxide (CO2) into green e-methanol, a low carbon fuel, that could enable a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. The pilot plant will be set up in Singapore pending successful conclusion of feasibility studies by the end of 2022.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP), Air Liquide, YTL PowerSeraya Pte. Limited, Oiltanking Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., Kenoil Marine Services Pte Ltd, and A.P. Moller - Maersk A/S have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on a 'Green Methanol Value Chain Collaboration' which will explore the feasibility of establishing a green e-methanol pilot plant, with a minimum capacity of 50,000 tons per annum (TPA), and will be the first of its kind in Southeast Asia.

This MoU marks a pivotal step towards transforming captured biogenic CO2 and green hydrogen produced from renewable electricity into green e-methanol and making this low carbon fuel commercially accessible for the maritime industry.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) welcomes the formation of this industry partnership and its plan to leverage on Singapore's hub port and research ecosystems to conduct feasibility studies on the set up of a pilot plant and running of bunkering trials on green e-methanol.

Green e-methanol is being considered as one of the candidates for alternate fuel to meet IMO2030/2050 goals. This project will potentially yield a substantial carbon reduction impact. As one of the world's premier maritime bunkering hubs, Singapore will serve as an ideal location to take this important step towards exploring alternative future fuel solutions to advance the multi-fuel transition of the global shipping industry.

The collaboration will commence with feasibility studies on technical and economic aspects of the green e-methanol pilot plant which are expected to be completed by the end of 2022. The project has the strong potential to support industry adoption and realization of climate neutrality goals, making a meaningful contribution to the global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The information, statements, forecasts and projections contained herein reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These views are based on assumptions subject to various risks. No assurance is given that these future events will occur, or that the Company's future assumptions are correct. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.

Disclaimer

PTT Exploration & Production pcl published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 04:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
