PTT Exploration and Production Public : PTTEP certified as member of Thai Private Sector Collective Action Against Corruption for third consecutive term

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) was certified by the Thai Private Sector Collective Action Against Corruption (CAC) as a member for the third consecutive term, reflecting PTTEP's commitment and compliance to anti-corruption policy and adherence to principles of good corporate governance, business ethics and transparency which reinforce confidence of all stakeholders.

The Thai Private Sector Collective Action Against Corruption (CAC) is founded as a platform for companies in Thailand to tackle corruption through collective action. CAC promotes the implementation of effective anti-corruption policies in order to create a clean business ecosystem.