    PTTEP   TH0355A10Z04

PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(PTTEP)
PTT Exploration and Production Public : PTTEP certified as member of Thai Private Sector Collective Action Against Corruption for third consecutive term

12/29/2021 | 05:07am EST
PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) was certified by the Thai Private Sector Collective Action Against Corruption (CAC) as a member for the third consecutive term, reflecting PTTEP's commitment and compliance to anti-corruption policy and adherence to principles of good corporate governance, business ethics and transparency which reinforce confidence of all stakeholders.

The Thai Private Sector Collective Action Against Corruption (CAC) is founded as a platform for companies in Thailand to tackle corruption through collective action. CAC promotes the implementation of effective anti-corruption policies in order to create a clean business ecosystem.

Disclaimer

PTT Exploration & Production pcl published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 10:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 211 B 6 289 M 6 289 M
Net income 2021 41 045 M 1 225 M 1 225 M
Net Debt 2021 64 332 M 1 920 M 1 920 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Yield 2021 4,33%
Capitalization 472 B 14 099 M 14 099 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,55x
EV / Sales 2022 1,98x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 29,3%
Chart PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 119,00 THB
Average target price 139,86 THB
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Montri Rawanchaikul Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumrid Sumneing Executive Vice President-Finance & Accounting
Krairit Euchukanonchai Chairman
Bundit Pattanasak Senior Vice President-Technology
Chalongrut Ya-Anan Senior Vice President-Technical Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED21.12%14 099
CONOCOPHILLIPS82.85%96 441
EOG RESOURCES, INC.80.91%52 790
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED71.56%48 214
CNOOC LIMITED13.79%46 771
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY61.39%44 874