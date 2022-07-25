Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    PTTEP   TH0355A10Z04

PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(PTTEP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-21
160.00 THB   +0.95%
PTTEP hosts Asia Pacific Drilling Technology (APDT) Conference and Exhibition to showcase the latest drilling technologies and share perspectives
PU
Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 1 Derivative warrants issued by FSS
PU
Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 10 Derivative warrants issued by MACQ
PU
PTT Exploration and Production Public : PTTEP hosts Asia Pacific Drilling Technology (APDT) Conference and Exhibition to showcase the latest drilling technologies and share perspectives

07/25/2022 | 04:24am EDT
Bangkok, July 25, 2022 - PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) is honored to be the host organization of the IADC/SPE Asia Pacific Drilling Technology Conference and Exhibition (APDT), providing opportunity to exchange new perspectives on technological advancements to improve overall operational efficiency.

"Well Technologies to Delivery Energy Transition and Sustainable Development" is the theme for 2022 APDT, which will be held on August 9-10, 2022 at Conrad Hotel, Bangkok. It will feature conferences and panel sessions delivered by key industry leaders and experts in discussing how emerging well technologies can facilitate sustainable practices in drilling and close the gap towards net zero. They will also provide their insight on vital issues facing the petroleum industry. Together with the conference, there will be more than 90 technical papers and knowledge sharing ePoster sessions, as well as a technical exhibition that will showcase the latest industry advancements.

The APDT 2022 conference marks its collaboration of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) and the International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC). For more information, please visit https://www.spe.org/events/en/2022/conference/22apdt/asia-pacific-drilling-technology-conference.html

For more information for the media, please contact Media Management Section

The information, statements, forecasts and projections contained herein reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These views are based on assumptions subject to various risks. No assurance is given that these future events will occur, or that the Company's future assumptions are correct. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.

Disclaimer

PTT Exploration & Production pcl published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 08:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 316 B 8 631 M 8 631 M
Net income 2022 71 009 M 1 939 M 1 939 M
Net Debt 2022 55 407 M 1 513 M 1 513 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,87x
Yield 2022 5,45%
Capitalization 635 B 17 347 M 17 347 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,19x
EV / Sales 2023 2,27x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,0%
