PTT Exploration and Production Public : PTTEP hosts Asia Pacific Drilling Technology (APDT) Conference and Exhibition to showcase the latest drilling technologies and share perspectives

Bangkok, July 25, 2022 - PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) is honored to be the host organization of the IADC/SPE Asia Pacific Drilling Technology Conference and Exhibition (APDT), providing opportunity to exchange new perspectives on technological advancements to improve overall operational efficiency.

"Well Technologies to Delivery Energy Transition and Sustainable Development" is the theme for 2022 APDT, which will be held on August 9-10, 2022 at Conrad Hotel, Bangkok. It will feature conferences and panel sessions delivered by key industry leaders and experts in discussing how emerging well technologies can facilitate sustainable practices in drilling and close the gap towards net zero. They will also provide their insight on vital issues facing the petroleum industry. Together with the conference, there will be more than 90 technical papers and knowledge sharing ePoster sessions, as well as a technical exhibition that will showcase the latest industry advancements.

The APDT 2022 conference marks its collaboration of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) and the International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC). For more information, please visit https://www.spe.org/events/en/2022/conference/22apdt/asia-pacific-drilling-technology-conference.html

