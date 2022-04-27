Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    PTTEP   TH0355A10Z04

PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(PTTEP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-25
144.50 THB    0.00%
144.50 THB    0.00%
05:35aPTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLIC : PTTEP staff begin operations under Thailand's first Production Sharing Contracts
PU
04/26PTTEP Becomes Operator of G1/61 and G2/61
AQ
04/25PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLIC : PTTEP, INPEX and JGC Partner to Explore Carbon Capture and Storage Project
PU
Summary 
Summary

PTT Exploration and Production Public : PTTEP staff begin operations under Thailand's first Production Sharing Contracts

04/27/2022 | 05:35am EDT
27 Apr 2022

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) employees at offshore petroleum production platforms of G1/61 Project (Erawan, Platong, Satun and Funan fields) and G2/61 Project (Bongkot field) in the Gulf of Thailand have started their operations under the first Production Sharing Contracts (PSC) in Thailand's petroleum history. Together, the staff will continue their mission in natural gas production for domestic consumption and for Thailand's energy security.
PTTEP becomes the operator of G1/61 Project and G2/61 Project under the PSC on April 24, 2022. Both projects are vital sources of natural gas production with a combined production capacity of 1,500 million cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) or 60 percent of the nation's gas supply.
For more information, please contact Media Management Section

Disclaimer

PTT Exploration & Production pcl published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 09:34:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 289 B 8 420 M 8 420 M
Net income 2022 64 947 M 1 894 M 1 894 M
Net Debt 2022 37 882 M 1 105 M 1 105 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,89x
Yield 2022 5,44%
Capitalization 574 B 16 731 M 16 731 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,12x
EV / Sales 2023 2,30x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 144,50 THB
Average target price 161,67 THB
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Montri Rawanchaikul Chief Executive Officer, Secretary & Director
Sumrid Sumneing Executive Vice President-Finance & Accounting
Krairit Euchukanonchai Chairman
Bundit Pattanasak Senior Vice President-Technology
Chalongrut Ya-Anan SVP-Geosciences, Reservoir Engineering & Technical
