PTT Exploration and Production Public : PTTEP staff begin operations under Thailand's first Production Sharing Contracts

27 Apr 2022

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) employees at offshore petroleum production platforms of G1/61 Project (Erawan, Platong, Satun and Funan fields) and G2/61 Project (Bongkot field) in the Gulf of Thailand have started their operations under the first Production Sharing Contracts (PSC) in Thailand's petroleum history. Together, the staff will continue their mission in natural gas production for domestic consumption and for Thailand's energy security.

PTTEP becomes the operator of G1/61 Project and G2/61 Project under the PSC on April 24, 2022. Both projects are vital sources of natural gas production with a combined production capacity of 1,500 million cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) or 60 percent of the nation's gas supply.

For more information, please contact Media Management Section