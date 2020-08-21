Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Thailand  >  PTT Exploration and Production    PTTEP   TH0355A10Z04

PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION

(PTTEP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PTT Exploration and Production Public : PTTEP supports Chulalongkorn University for the development of mask protecting spray, Enhances the efficiency of protection against dust and viruses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/21/2020 | 01:15am EDT

Mr.Phongsthorn Thavisin (4th from left), President and Chief Executive Officer of PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP), donated 1 million baht to Professor Bundhit Eua-arporn, Ph.D. (5th from right), President of Chulalongkorn University to support 'Shield+ Mask Protecting Spray for preventing dust and viruses' project. The development of the Mask Protecting Spray helps increase the efficiency of fabric masks and provides additional prevention against dust and viruses. The donation ceremony was recently held at Energy Complex Building, Bangkok.

For more information, please contact Media Management Section
Tongchit Pongorapin Tel. +66 (0) 2537 4587
Theeranuch Wannasai Tel. +66 (0) 2537 4000 #1626
E-mail: PTTEPCorpCom@pttep.com

Disclaimer

PTT Exploration & Production pcl published this content on 21 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2020 05:14:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION
01:15aPTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLI : PTTEP supports Chulalongkorn University f..
PU
08/13PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/06PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLI : Effective date of new Director
PU
07/30PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLI : Payment of Interim Dividend for the first..
PU
07/30PTT Exploration & Production 2Q Net Profit Fell 69%
DJ
07/30PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLI : Reviewed Financial Statements, Management..
PU
06/24PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLI : PTTEP organizes 2020 Annual General Share..
PU
06/17PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLI : Resolutions of the 2020 Annual General Me..
PU
06/12Thai energy group PTT cuts 2020 investment by up to $1.2 billion
RE
05/11Thailand's PTT books losses and cuts investment amid coronavirus outbreak
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 160 B 5 098 M 5 098 M
Net income 2020 24 068 M 765 M 765 M
Net Debt 2020 14 025 M 446 M 446 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,2x
Yield 2020 3,65%
Capitalization 357 B 11 369 M 11 361 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,32x
EV / Sales 2021 2,11x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,2%
Chart PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION
Duration : Period :
PTT Exploration and Production Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 95,88 THB
Last Close Price 90,00 THB
Spread / Highest target 50,0%
Spread / Average Target 6,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Phongsthorn Thavisin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Prajya Phinyawat Chairman
Sumrid Sumneing Executive Vice President-Finance & Accounting
Bundit Pattanasak SVP-Technology & Knowledge Management Division
Achporn Charuchinda Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION-27.71%11 369
CNOOC LIMITED-30.56%51 790
CONOCOPHILLIPS-40.38%42 527
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-47.35%26 556
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-37.38%23 602
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-32.17%17 211
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group