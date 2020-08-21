PTT Exploration and Production Public : PTTEP supports Chulalongkorn University for the development of mask protecting spray, Enhances the efficiency of protection against dust and viruses

Mr.Phongsthorn Thavisin (4th from left), President and Chief Executive Officer of PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP), donated 1 million baht to Professor Bundhit Eua-arporn, Ph.D. (5th from right), President of Chulalongkorn University to support 'Shield+ Mask Protecting Spray for preventing dust and viruses' project. The development of the Mask Protecting Spray helps increase the efficiency of fabric masks and provides additional prevention against dust and viruses. The donation ceremony was recently held at Energy Complex Building, Bangkok.

