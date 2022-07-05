Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PTTEP   TH0355A10Z04

PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(PTTEP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-04
163.00 THB   +2.52%
PTT Exploration and Production Public : PTTEP to take part in Future Energy Asia Exhibition & Summit 2022

07/05/2022 | 01:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PTTEP will take part in exhibiting its technology and innovations, and participate in several technical forums as speakers at Future Energy Asia Exhibition & Summit 2022, the leading energy transition and transformation exhibition and summit in the region.

Future Energy Asia Exhibition & Summit 2022 will be held during 20-22 July 2022 at Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC). Mr. Kulit Sombatsiri, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Energy, will preside over the opening ceremony. Mr. Montri Rawanchaikul, PTTEP's CEO, will join the opening ceremony as one of the keynote speakers, delivering a speech on the topic of Sustainable E&P for Energy Security and Diversifications into New Energy Investment Opportunities and Technologies.

PTTEP top executives will also join 2 panel discussions:

  • Mrs. Natruedee Khositaphai, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Business Development Group, at the BIG IDEAS Strategic Panel under the topic of "Shaping ASEAN's Unique Energy Transition Pathways - The Role of Policy, Clean Energy Electrification, Oil & Gas Transition and Decarbonisation Technologies"
  • Mr. Nopasit Chaiwanakupt, Senior Vice President, New Business Division, at the Global Leaders Panel under the topic of "The Role of Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage in Asia's Decarbonisation Agenda"

Come visit PTTEP exhibition at Booth EF18 Exhibition Hall 98.

For more information or registration and ticket purchase, please visit www.futureenergyasia.com.

Disclaimer

PTT Exploration & Production pcl published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 17:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 313 B 8 697 M 8 697 M
Net income 2022 69 692 M 1 937 M 1 937 M
Net Debt 2022 42 616 M 1 184 M 1 184 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,28x
Yield 2022 5,24%
Capitalization 647 B 18 126 M 17 982 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,20x
EV / Sales 2023 2,35x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 163,00 THB
Average target price 173,05 THB
Spread / Average Target 6,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Montri Rawanchaikul Chief Executive Officer, Secretary & Director
Sumrid Sumneing Executive Vice President-Finance & Accounting
Krairit Euchukanonchai Chairman
Bundit Pattanasak Senior Vice President-Technology
Chalongrut Ya-Anan SVP-Geosciences, Reservoir Engineering & Technical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED38.14%17 681
CONOCOPHILLIPS26.05%115 458
EOG RESOURCES, INC.25.66%65 377
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED34.42%64 362
CNOOC LIMITED28.02%62 417
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION108.49%56 644