PTT Exploration and Production Public : PTTEP to take part in Future Energy Asia Exhibition & Summit 2022

PTTEP will take part in exhibiting its technology and innovations, and participate in several technical forums as speakers at Future Energy Asia Exhibition & Summit 2022, the leading energy transition and transformation exhibition and summit in the region.

Future Energy Asia Exhibition & Summit 2022 will be held during 20-22 July 2022 at Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC). Mr. Kulit Sombatsiri, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Energy, will preside over the opening ceremony. Mr. Montri Rawanchaikul, PTTEP's CEO, will join the opening ceremony as one of the keynote speakers, delivering a speech on the topic of Sustainable E&P for Energy Security and Diversifications into New Energy Investment Opportunities and Technologies.

PTTEP top executives will also join 2 panel discussions:

Mrs. Natruedee Khositaphai, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Business Development Group, at the BIG IDEAS Strategic Panel under the topic of "Shaping ASEAN's Unique Energy Transition Pathways - The Role of Policy, Clean Energy Electrification, Oil & Gas Transition and Decarbonisation Technologies"

Mr. Nopasit Chaiwanakupt, Senior Vice President, New Business Division, at the Global Leaders Panel under the topic of "The Role of Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage in Asia's Decarbonisation Agenda"

