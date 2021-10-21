PTT Exploration and Production Public : PTTEP wins Communitas Award 2021 for Crab Hatchery Learning Center Project

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) received Communitas Award 2021 from USA as an enterprise with Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility. The award was granted under the Ethical and Environmental Responsibility category for Crab Hatchery Learning Center Project. This project aims to restore marine resources and promote sustainable income generation for local fisheries in Songkhla province. PTTEP is the only company in Thailand and one of four companies in Asia to have won the award this year.

Crab Hatchery Learning Center Project is a collaborative effort among PTTEP, government agencies and local communities since 2013. Currently, there are 5 centers in the provinces of Songkhla, Pattani and Nakhon Si Thammarat. At least five billion crabs have been incubated and released into the sea and have helped local fishermen earn an average of 60,000 baht per household per year. In addition, the project will be expanded efforts to Aquatic Animal Hatchery Learning Center Project. The goal is to establish more learning centers, covering all 17 provinces around the Gulf of Thailand within 2025.

For more information, please contact Media Management Section

The information, statements, forecasts and projections contained herein reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These views are based on assumptions subject to various risks. No assurance is given that these future events will occur, or that the Company's future assumptions are correct. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.