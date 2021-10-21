Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PTTEP   TH0355A10Z04

PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(PTTEP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PTT Exploration and Production Public : PTTEP wins Communitas Award 2021 for Crab Hatchery Learning Center Project

10/21/2021 | 06:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) received Communitas Award 2021 from USA as an enterprise with Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility. The award was granted under the Ethical and Environmental Responsibility category for Crab Hatchery Learning Center Project. This project aims to restore marine resources and promote sustainable income generation for local fisheries in Songkhla province. PTTEP is the only company in Thailand and one of four companies in Asia to have won the award this year.

Crab Hatchery Learning Center Project is a collaborative effort among PTTEP, government agencies and local communities since 2013. Currently, there are 5 centers in the provinces of Songkhla, Pattani and Nakhon Si Thammarat. At least five billion crabs have been incubated and released into the sea and have helped local fishermen earn an average of 60,000 baht per household per year. In addition, the project will be expanded efforts to Aquatic Animal Hatchery Learning Center Project. The goal is to establish more learning centers, covering all 17 provinces around the Gulf of Thailand within 2025.

For more information, please contact Media Management Section

The information, statements, forecasts and projections contained herein reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These views are based on assumptions subject to various risks. No assurance is given that these future events will occur, or that the Company's future assumptions are correct. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.

Disclaimer

PTT Exploration & Production pcl published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 10:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
06:44aPTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLI : PTTEP wins Communitas Award 2021 for Crab Hatchery ..
PU
06:44aPTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLI : PTTEP wins Communitas Award 2021 for Crab Hatchery ..
PU
10/08PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLI : PTTEP receives National Innovation Awards 2021 for ..
PU
10/06PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLI : PTTEP receives Gulf Sustainability Awards 2021 for ..
PU
09/30PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLI : PTTEP's newly appointed CEO Montri sets to steer bu..
PU
09/30PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLI : PTTEP receives the 2021 Role Model Organization Awa..
PU
09/30PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLI : PTTEP receives the 2021 Role Model Organization Awa..
PU
09/28PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLI : PTTEP wins Global CSR Awards “AREA 2021&rdquo..
PU
09/28PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLI : PTTEP wins Global CSR Awards “AREA 2021&rdquo..
PU
09/28PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLI : PTTEP wins Global CSR Awards “AREA 2021&rdquo..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 206 B 6 163 M 6 163 M
Net income 2021 41 025 M 1 229 M 1 229 M
Net Debt 2021 53 102 M 1 591 M 1 591 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,0x
Yield 2021 4,22%
Capitalization 490 B 14 683 M 14 691 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,64x
EV / Sales 2022 2,17x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 29,3%
Chart PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 123,50 THB
Average target price 137,60 THB
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Montri Rawanchaikul Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumrid Sumneing Executive Vice President-Finance & Accounting
Krairit Euchukanonchai Chairman
Bundit Pattanasak Senior Vice President-Technology
Chalongrut Ya-Anan Senior Vice President-Technical Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED25.70%14 683
CONOCOPHILLIPS90.10%101 797
EOG RESOURCES, INC.86.69%54 357
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED72.51%50 452
CNOOC LIMITED19.78%49 387
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY67.61%46 852