PTT Exploration and Production Public : PTTEP wins Global CSR Awards “AREA 2021” from Singapore

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) received the global CSR award in Health Promotion category from the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2021 for its health development projects including Community Nurses Project, Lan Krabue Hospital Development Project and Mobile Healthcare Project. The company has also continually provided medical equipment and supplies to hospitals for the fight against COVID-19. In addition, PTTEP received a Carbon Champion Certificate to strengthen the company's commitment to reduce environment impacts through the PTTEP Reforestation Project, covering an area of 105,000 rai in 27 provinces across Thailand. This virtual awards ceremony was organized in Singapore.

