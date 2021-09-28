Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    PTTEP   TH0355A10Z04

PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(PTTEP)
  Report
PTT Exploration and Production Public : PTTEP wins Global CSR Awards “AREA 2021” from Singapore

09/28/2021 | 04:02am EDT
PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) received the global CSR award in Health Promotion category from the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2021 for its health development projects including Community Nurses Project, Lan Krabue Hospital Development Project and Mobile Healthcare Project. The company has also continually provided medical equipment and supplies to hospitals for the fight against COVID-19. In addition, PTTEP received a Carbon Champion Certificate to strengthen the company's commitment to reduce environment impacts through the PTTEP Reforestation Project, covering an area of 105,000 rai in 27 provinces across Thailand. This virtual awards ceremony was organized in Singapore.

For more information, please contact Media Management Section


The information, statements, forecasts and projections contained herein reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These views are based on assumptions subject to various risks. No assurance is given that these future events will occur, or that the Company's future assumptions are correct. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.

Disclaimer

PTT Exploration & Production pcl published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 08:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 200 B 5 935 M 5 935 M
Net income 2021 39 517 M 1 175 M 1 175 M
Net Debt 2021 32 404 M 963 M 963 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
Yield 2021 4,39%
Capitalization 464 B 13 834 M 13 810 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,49x
EV / Sales 2022 2,10x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 29,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 117,00 THB
Average target price 134,64 THB
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Phongsthorn Thavisin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Montri Rawanchaikul President
Sumrid Sumneing Executive Vice President-Finance & Accounting
Krairit Euchukanonchai Chairman
Bundit Pattanasak Senior Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED19.08%13 834
CONOCOPHILLIPS66.82%89 330
CNOOC LIMITED18.11%48 642
EOG RESOURCES, INC.64.05%47 766
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED48.55%42 632
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY42.27%40 990