  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PTTEP   TH0355A10Z04

PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(PTTEP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-11
160.00 THB   -0.93%
07:14aPTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 25 Derivative warrants issued by JPM
PU
07/11PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 8 Derivative warrants issued by MACQ
PU
07/07PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 25 Derivative warrants issued by JPM
PU
PTT Exploration and Production Public : Resolution of the Exercise of 25 Derivative warrants issued by JPM

07/14/2022 | 07:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Headline:

Resolution of the Exercise of 25 Derivative warrants issued by JPM

BBL41C2207A, BCH41C2207A, BH41C2207A, CBG41C2207A, COM741C2207A, DOHO41C2207A, EA41C2207A, GPSC41C2207A, GUNK41C2207A, HANA41C2207A,

Security Symbol: INTU41C2207A, IRPC41C2207A, JMT41C2207A, KBAN41C2207A, KBAN41C2207B, KBAN41P2207A, KCE41C2207A, MEGA41C2207A, MTC41C2207A, PTG41C2207A, PTTE41C2207A, PTTG41C2207A, RBF41C2207A, SAWA41C2207A, SCGP41C2207A

Announcement Details

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)

Name of Company

JPMORGAN SECURITIES (THAILAND) LIMITED

Date 14-Jul-2022

Maturity date

12-Jul-2022

DW symbol

Number of subscribed DW (unit)

BBL41C2207A

0

BCH41C2207A

0

BH41C2207A

0

CBG41C2207A

0

COM741C2207A

0

DOHO41C2207A

0

EA41C2207A

0

GPSC41C2207A

0

GUNK41C2207A

0

HANA41C2207A

0

INTU41C2207A

0

IRPC41C2207A

0

JMT41C2207A

0

KBAN41C2207A

0

KBAN41C2207B

0

KBAN41P2207A

0

KCE41C2207A

0

MEGA41C2207A

0

MTC41C2207A

0

PTG41C2207A

0

PTTE41C2207A

0

PTTG41C2207A

0

RBF41C2207A

0

SAWA41C2207A

0

SCGP41C2207A

0

Signature _________________

(Ms. Pitaporn Tachagaichana)

Assistant Director of Delta One

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

PTT Exploration & Production pcl published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 11:13:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 316 B 8 743 M 8 743 M
Net income 2022 71 009 M 1 964 M 1 964 M
Net Debt 2022 55 407 M 1 533 M 1 533 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,87x
Yield 2022 5,45%
Capitalization 635 B 17 572 M 17 572 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,19x
EV / Sales 2023 2,27x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 160,00 THB
Average target price 175,91 THB
Spread / Average Target 9,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Montri Rawanchaikul Chief Executive Officer, Secretary & Director
Sumrid Sumneing Executive Vice President-Finance & Accounting
Krairit Euchukanonchai Chairman
Bundit Pattanasak Senior Vice President-Technology
Chalongrut Ya-Anan SVP-Geosciences, Reservoir Engineering & Technical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED35.59%17 572
CONOCOPHILLIPS15.14%105 471
EOG RESOURCES, INC.11.89%58 214
CNOOC LIMITED19.30%58 136
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD37.25%57 466
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED15.40%54 942