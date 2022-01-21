Log in
    PTTEP   TH0355A10Z04

PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(PTTEP)
PTT Exploration and Production Public : The Withdrawal of TotalEnergies EP Myanmar from Yadana Project, Myanmar

01/21/2022
21 Jan 2022
The Withdrawal of TotalEnergies EP Myanmar from Yadana Project, Myanmar
PTTEP
PTTEP
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

PTT Exploration & Production pcl published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 10:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 213 B 6 446 M 6 446 M
Net income 2021 39 995 M 1 212 M 1 212 M
Net Debt 2021 53 310 M 1 616 M 1 616 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 4,00%
Capitalization 508 B 15 477 M 15 404 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,64x
EV / Sales 2022 2,14x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 128,00 THB
Average target price 143,12 THB
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Managers and Directors
Montri Rawanchaikul Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumrid Sumneing Executive Vice President-Finance & Accounting
Krairit Euchukanonchai Chairman
Bundit Pattanasak Senior Vice President-Technology
Chalongrut Ya-Anan Senior Vice President-Technical Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED8.47%15 477
CONOCOPHILLIPS18.63%112 941
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED23.57%62 369
EOG RESOURCES, INC.16.51%60 561
CNOOC LIMITED15.94%53 385
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY18.21%52 489