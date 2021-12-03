Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    PTTEP   TH0355A10Z04

PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(PTTEP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PTT Exploration and Production Public : The acquisition of stakes in the Concession Area C exploration block

12/03/2021 | 01:02am EST
Date/Time
03 Dec 2021 12:48:35
Headline
The acquisition of stakes in the Concession Area C exploration block
Symbol
PTTEP
Source
PTTEP
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

PTT Exploration & Production pcl published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 06:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 212 B 6 262 M 6 262 M
Net income 2021 41 032 M 1 213 M 1 213 M
Net Debt 2021 64 332 M 1 902 M 1 902 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Yield 2021 4,43%
Capitalization 468 B 13 816 M 13 854 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,52x
EV / Sales 2022 1,95x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 29,3%
