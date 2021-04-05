PTT Exploration and Production : PTTEP donate agricultural drone to support SMART Soldiers Strong ARMY Project

Financials THB USD Sales 2021 184 B 5 890 M 5 890 M Net income 2021 33 399 M 1 067 M 1 067 M Net Debt 2021 47 001 M 1 501 M 1 501 M P/E ratio 2021 14,2x Yield 2021 3,93% Capitalization 461 B 14 711 M 14 709 M EV / Sales 2021 2,75x EV / Sales 2022 2,39x Nbr of Employees - Free-Float 29,7% Chart PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 22 Average target price 127,59 THB Last Close Price 116,00 THB Spread / Highest target 37,9% Spread / Average Target 9,99% Spread / Lowest Target -32,8% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Phongsthorn Thavisin Chief Executive Officer & Director Montri Rawanchaikul President Sumrid Sumneing Executive Vice President-Finance & Accounting Krairit Euchukanonchai Chairman Bundit Pattanasak Senior Vice President-Technology Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION 18.07% 14 711 CONOCOPHILLIPS 35.08% 73 043 CNOOC LIMITED 12.95% 46 562 EOG RESOURCES, INC. 51.07% 43 972 CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED 29.52% 37 406 PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY 44.53% 35 649