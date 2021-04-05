PTT Exploration and Production : PTTEP donate agricultural drone to support SMART Soldiers Strong ARMY Project

5 Apr 2021
PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) donated 'AiANG' agriculturaldrone to the 3rdArmy Support Command, SomdetPhraEka ThotsarotCamp, PhitsanulokProvince. 'AiANG' is designed and developedwith smart farmingtechnologytosupport SMART Soldiers Strong ARMYProject in accordance with the royal initiativeofsufficiency economyof H.R.H. Princess MahaChakri Sirindhorn's royal. It aims to increase the efficiency of agricultureandproductivity in agricultural areas.
PTT Exploration & Production pcl published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2021 04:27:02 UTC.