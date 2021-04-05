Log in
PTT Exploration and Production

PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION

(PTTEP)
PTT Exploration and Production : PTTEP donate agricultural drone to support SMART Soldiers Strong ARMY Project

04/05/2021 | 12:28am EDT
5 Apr 2021

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) donated 'AiANG' agriculturaldrone to the 3rdArmy Support Command, SomdetPhraEka ThotsarotCamp, PhitsanulokProvince. 'AiANG' is designed and developedwith smart farmingtechnologytosupport SMART Soldiers Strong ARMYProject in accordance with the royal initiativeofsufficiency economyof H.R.H. Princess MahaChakri Sirindhorn's royal. It aims to increase the efficiency of agricultureandproductivity in agricultural areas.
For more information, please contact Media Management Section

Disclaimer

PTT Exploration & Production pcl published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2021 04:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
