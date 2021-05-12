PTT Exploration and Production : PTTEP supports medical professionals to fight against COVID-19

Mr. Phongsthorn Thavisin (3rd from right), Chief Executive Officer of PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP), together with top executives on behalf of Royal Thai Volunteer presented 1,000 sets of food and beverages to Asst Prof Pornchai Dechanuwong, MD (3rd from left), Director of Vajira Hospital, Faculty of Medicine Vajira Hospital, Navamindradhiraj University. The donation was part of the royal volunteer spirit scheme 'We Do Good Deeds with Our Hearts' which aimed to support doctors, nurses and health professionals working in the frontline to fight against COVID-19.

In addition, PTTEP has plans to deliver a total of 1,000 sets of food and beverages to Ramathibodi and Chularat 3 International Hospitals.

For more information, please contact Media Management Section