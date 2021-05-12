Log in
    PTTEP   TH0355A10Z04

PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION

(PTTEP)
PTT Exploration and Production : PTTEP supports medical professionals to fight against COVID-19

05/12/2021 | 05:28am EDT
Mr. Phongsthorn Thavisin (3rd from right), Chief Executive Officer of PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP), together with top executives on behalf of Royal Thai Volunteer presented 1,000 sets of food and beverages to Asst Prof Pornchai Dechanuwong, MD (3rd from left), Director of Vajira Hospital, Faculty of Medicine Vajira Hospital, Navamindradhiraj University. The donation was part of the royal volunteer spirit scheme 'We Do Good Deeds with Our Hearts' which aimed to support doctors, nurses and health professionals working in the frontline to fight against COVID-19.

In addition, PTTEP has plans to deliver a total of 1,000 sets of food and beverages to Ramathibodi and Chularat 3 International Hospitals.

For more information, please contact Media Management Section

Disclaimer

PTT Exploration & Production pcl published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 09:27:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 190 B 6 080 M 6 080 M
Net income 2021 37 058 M 1 189 M 1 189 M
Net Debt 2021 19 967 M 641 M 641 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
Yield 2021 3,91%
Capitalization 480 B 15 403 M 15 411 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,64x
EV / Sales 2022 2,35x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 29,7%
Technical analysis trends PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 131,56 THB
Last Close Price 121,00 THB
Spread / Highest target 32,2%
Spread / Average Target 8,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Phongsthorn Thavisin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Montri Rawanchaikul President
Sumrid Sumneing Executive Vice President-Finance & Accounting
Krairit Euchukanonchai Chairman
Bundit Pattanasak Senior Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION22.14%15 403
CONOCOPHILLIPS39.33%75 190
CNOOC LIMITED21.45%50 582
EOG RESOURCES, INC.64.71%47 937
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED32.53%39 751
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY47.14%38 471