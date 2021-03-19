PTT Exploration and Production : The Federal Court of Australia's decision on the lawsuit about the Montara incident brought by a group of Indonesian seaweed farmers

PTTEP 13061/00-2411/2021
19 March 2021
President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
93 Ratchadapisek Road, Din Daeng
Bangkok 10400
Dear Sir,
Subject: The Federal Court of Australia's decision on the lawsuit about the Montara incident brought by a group of Indonesian seaweed farmers
Referring to the Class Action lawsuit against PTTEP Australasia (Ashmore Cartier) Pty Ltd (PTTEP AAA), which is the subsidiary of PTTEP, in the Federal Court of Australia brought by a group of Indonesian seaweed farmers, claiming damages to their seaweed crops caused by the 2009 Montara incident in the Australian waters. On March 19, 2021, the trial judge of the Federal Court of Australia has delivered the class action judgment.
PTTEP AAA will carefully consider the judgment and the appeal avenues available to it accordingly.
Sincerely yours,
Phongsthorn Thavisin
Phongsthorn Thavisin
Chief Executive Officer
