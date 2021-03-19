Log in
PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION

(PTTEP)
PTT Exploration and Production : The Federal Court of Australia's decision on the lawsuit about the Montara incident brought by a group of Indonesian seaweed farmers

03/19/2021 | 07:31am EDT
PTTEP 13061/00-2411/2021


Investor Relations

Tel. +66(0) 2537 4259, +66(0) 2537 5522

19 March 2021

President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

93 Ratchadapisek Road, Din Daeng

Bangkok 10400

Dear Sir,

Subject: The Federal Court of Australia's decision on the lawsuit about the Montara incident brought by a group of Indonesian seaweed farmers

Referring to the Class Action lawsuit against PTTEP Australasia (Ashmore Cartier) Pty Ltd (PTTEP AAA), which is the subsidiary of PTTEP, in the Federal Court of Australia brought by a group of Indonesian seaweed farmers, claiming damages to their seaweed crops caused by the 2009 Montara incident in the Australian waters. On March 19, 2021, the trial judge of the Federal Court of Australia has delivered the class action judgment.

PTTEP AAA will carefully consider the judgment and the appeal avenues available to it accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

Phongsthorn Thavisin

Phongsthorn Thavisin

Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

PTT Exploration & Production pcl published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 11:30:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
