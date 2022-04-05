Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PTTEP   TH0355A10Z04

PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(PTTEP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

PTTEP successfully completed debenture issuance worth THB 12,000 million : Apply E-Bookbuilding for coupon setting to enhance efficiency of Thai capital market

04/05/2022 | 02:30am EDT
Bangkok, April 5, 2022 - PTTEP Treasury Center Company Limited received overwhelming response and confidence from investors for the issuance of debentures, with the total issuance included greenshoe option at THB 12,000 million. E-Bookbuilding has been applied for coupon setting of the debentures, underscoring its strong support to Thai capital market development amid the digitalization.

Montri Rawanchaikul, Chief Executive Officer, PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) said that PTTEP Treasury Center Company Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PTTEP, offered senior guaranteed debentures with a bondholders' representative to institutional and high net-worth investors on March 23, 2022 for a total amount of THB 10,000 million. Demand from investors was 2 times oversubscribed from the initial issue size. The company then decided to exercise a greenshoe option of THB 2,000 million to accommodate investors' asset allocation in a low-risk instrument amidst the current market turbulence. Total debenture was successfully sold at THB 12,000 million on the issuance date of April 5, 2022.

The debentures with 3 tranches consist of 5 years, 7 years, and 10 years, carrying the coupon rates of 2.09% 2.69% and 3.05% per annum, respectively and are fully guaranteed by PTTEP.

"Even though PTTEP has been away from private placement in the Thai debt capital market for almost 3 years, the company still received great response and interest from institutional and high net-worth investors. The proceeds from the debentures issuance will be spent for refinancing and working capital to foster future growth of business," said Mr. Montri.

PTTEP and its subsidiaries remain committed to supporting Thai debt capital market development toward digitalization. The coupon setting for this debenture issuance has been done through the ThaiBMA's E-Bookbuilding platform, enabling an efficient final coupon rate for the bond issuer with automatic allotment result notification to the investors. The E-Bookbuilding platform portrays another technological enhancement on data processing and efficient transaction execution in Thai capital market

The debentures have been registered with the ThaiBMA and were rated "AAA", the highest level of local credit rating, by Tris Rating Co.,Ltd. Bangkok Bank, Bank of Ayudhya, KASIKORNBANK, and Krungthai Bank were the joint lead arrangers of this transaction.

For more information, please contact Media Management Section

The information, statements, forecasts and projections contained herein reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These views are based on assumptions subject to various risks. No assurance is given that these future events will occur, or that the Company's future assumptions are correct. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.

Disclaimer

PTT Exploration & Production pcl published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 06:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
