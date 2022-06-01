SET adds new listed securities : PTTE13P2210A to be traded on June 2, 2022

In case there is no any automatically exercised as specified in Clause 2 above, all duties of the Issuer and all right of the Holders in connection with such DW will be terminated.

Any DW will be automatically exercised if the Net Cash Settlement Amount on the Automatic Exercise Date is greater than zero (without notice being given to the Holders). The Issuer will pay to the Holders the Net Cash Settlement Amount (if any) with procedure defined in Terms and Conditions. The Holders can deny the exercise of DW by informing their broker in accordance with procedures stipulated by their broker.

The Issuer shall pay the Net Cash Settlement (if any) to the Holder's bank account or send a crossed cheque to the registered Holder on the Automatic Exercise Date and send by registered mail within 9 business days following the day that the Issuer determines the Fair Value or the Settlement Price.

The Issuer shall use the Fair Value of the Underlying Asset calculated by a Financial Advisor approved by the SEC which is made not more than 50 days before the date that the Issuer informs the Fair Value. The Fair Value of Underlying Asset shall be deemed to be the Settlement Price.

If the Market Disruption Event occurs on or before the Last Trading Date and ends not less than 30 days after Last Trading Date,

If the Market Disruption Event occurs before or on the Last Trading Date and ends within 30 days after Last Trading Date, the Settlement Price shall be the Closing Price or the Index Settlement Price of the Underlying Asset (as the case may be) on the first trading day after the Market Disruption Event ends.

If there is no Market Disruption Event, the Issuer will pay the Net Cash Settlement to the Holder's bank account or issue a crossed cheque to the registered Holder on the Automatic Exercise Date and send the cheque by registered mail within 5 business days following Automatic Exercise Date

The calculation of the adjustment of the exercise price and the exercise ratio in accordance with a) through e) are independent of each other. In cases where these events occur simultaneously from Issuance Date to the Last Trade Date, the calculation shall be conducted in the manner of a series as announced by the Underlying Company

Merger or Consolidation, if it is announced that the Underlying Company is to or may (1) merge or consolidate with or into any other corporation (including becoming, by agreement or otherwise, a subsidiary of or controlled by any person or corporation) except where the Underlying Company is the surviving corporation in a merger or; (2) sell or transfer all or substantially all of its assets. The last trading day of ordinary shares of the Underlying Company will be the Maturity Date of DW. The Issuer shall announce the notification following the SET Information Discloser's regulation.

The Underlying Company changes the par value of its shares as a result of a split or consolidation of its issued shares. The adjustment of the exercise price and the exercise ratio shall be immediately effective from the date that the change in par value takes place;

The Underlying Company pays a cash dividend to its shareholders. The adjustment of the exercise price and the exercise ratio shall be immediately effective from the first day the shares go

The Underlying Company pays out all or part of its dividends in the form of ordinary shares to its shareholders. The adjustment of the exercise price and the exercise ratio shall be immediately effective from the first day the shares go

The Underlying Company offers to sell its newly issued ordinary shares to existing shareholders with the net price per ordinary shares lower than 100 percent of the closing price of ordinary shares of the Underlying Company on the last trading day before the first day the SET posts the XR sign. The adjustment of the exercise price and the exercise ratio shall be immediately effective from the day the shares go

The Issuer fails to pay a debt of not less than 100,000,000 Baht or its equivalent in another currency. Where the failure is due to (1) The Issuer fails to pay a debt to a creditor within the specified time or (2) The debt becomes due before the original due date because an event of default has occurred.

The Issuer significantly fails to perform any of its obligations under the Terms and Conditions of DW and the failure continues over a period of 15 days after the Holder has notified the Issuer, requesting it to perform its obligations under the Terms and Conditions of DW; or

The Issuer significantly fails to settle the cash or the Underlying Assets as stated in the Terms and Conditions, and the failure continues for a period of not less than 7 days, except in any case where the failure is caused by the delay or error of cash transfer system or Underlying Asset settlement system; or

Where there are any relevant corporate or other events not mentioned in a) through e), the Issuer shall fairly consider and make adjustment to the exercise price and/or exercise ratio. There shall be no adjustment in any other case.

In all cases other than a) through e) the Issuer shall consider and if necessary make adjustment to the exercise price and/or exercise ratio fairly and shall not unfairly reduce the Holders' rights or benefits. The Issuer's decision shall be final and the Issuer shall inform the details of any adjustment to the SET and to the relevant regulators immediately.

Any of the above events of default must be significant in terms of the ability of the Issuer to pay its debts, and the failure must continue for at least 7 days; or

The Annual General Meeting of the Issuer approves the dissolution of the company. Except in the case of the dissolution for the purpose of to a merger, where a continuing entity effectively assumes all of the DW obligations of the Issuer; or Upon initiation of proceeding on the business rehabilitation with the DW Issuer or requesting the Court of competent jurisdiction adjudging the DW Issuer to be bankrupt under the relevant laws or winding up, dissolution by order or any resolution of the DW Issuer under the law or by seizure of the DW Issuer's assets by judgment and by such proceeding, judgment, order or resolution has not been cancel or revoke within 60 days commencing from the initiation of such proceeding or order thereof.

If any of the events of default shown in a), b), c) or d) above occur, the Issuer must hold a Meeting of DW holders (The Meeting) in accordance with its obligations under the Terms and Conditions of the DW whereas;

The Meeting may approve the default of the Issuer. Hence, the DW shall be immediately exercised from the date of the Meeting whereby the Closing Price or the Index Settlement Price of the Underlying Asset(as the case may be) on the date of the Meeting is used as the Settlement Price. If the Closing Price or the Index Settlement Price of the Underlying Asset(as the case may be) on the date of the meeting cannot be assigned, then the most recent the Closing Price or the Index Settlement Price of the Underlying Asset(as the case may be)on the date of the meeting shall be used as the Settlement Price. The Cash Settlement amount shall be delivered to the holders of DW; or The Meeting may approve other appropriate resolutions relating to the default.

If any of the events of default shown in e) or f) above occur, the Issuer shall immediately be considered to be in default. Hence, the DW shall be immediately exercised from the date of the event described in e) or f). the Closing Price or the Index Settlement Price of the Underlying Asset(as the case may be) on the date of the event described in e) or f) shall be used as the Settlement Price. If the Closing Price or the Index Settlement Price of the Underlying Asset(as the case may be) on the date of the event described in e) or f) cannot be assigned, then the most recent Closing Price or Index Settlement Price of the Underlying Asset(as the case may be) on the date of the event described in e) or f) shall be used as the Settlement Price. The Cash Settlement amount shall be delivered to the holders of DW.