Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PTTEP   TH0355A10Z04

PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(PTTEP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Thailand's PTTEP seen taking over big Myanmar gas field as majors exit

01/26/2022 | 05:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Chevron gas station sign in Del Mar, California

(Reuters) - Thailand's state oil and gas explorer looks set to take over Myanmar's biggest gas field, as TotalEnergies and Chevron Corp exit in the wake of last year's coup in the Southeast Asian state, analysts say.

A move by PTT Exploration and Production Pcl (PTTEP) to become operator of Yadana field, in which it already has a 25.5% stake, would keep vital gas supplies flowing to Thailand and Myanmar, and could safeguard revenues for Myanmar's government amid tighter U.S. and other sanctions.

France's TotalEnergies and U.S. firm Chevron said on Friday they were leaving, citing the worsening humanitarian situation following the coup.

The French and U.S. firms were part of a group operating the Yadana gas project off Myanmar's southwest coast and the Moattama Gas Transportation Company (MGTC) that runs a pipeline carrying gas from the field to Myanmar's border with Thailand.

"PTTEP appears the more likely candidate to take over as operator of Yadana," said Kittithat Promthaveepong, Bangkok-based consultant at the Lantau Group.

PTTEP would have an 85% stake in Yadana if it took all the shares held by TotalEnergies and Chevron.

PTTEP already operates Myanmar's smaller Zawtika field, in which it has an 80% stake and Myanmar's state energy firm Myanma Oil and Gas Enterprise (MOGE) holds 20%.

PTTEP said on Friday it was "carefully considering" its next steps regarding Yadana and how to maintain energy supplies for Thailand and Myanmar. PTTEP declined to comment further on Monday.

MOGE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

TotalEnergies said on Friday that PTTEP would be a "natural" choice for its Myanmar assets and said it was in contact with the Thai firm. Chevron declined to comment.

Equity holders usually have the first right to decide if they want to take over stakes from their partners.

Rystad Energy analyst Readul Islam also said PTTEP was the most likely candidate to take over Yadana and said, if it went ahead, PTTEP would operate more than half Myanmar's gas supply.

Yadana produced 770 million cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of gas in 2021, with about 570 mmscfd of that supplied to Thailand and rest used to generate about half of Myanmar's electricity.

Yadana accounts for 10%-15% of Thailand's gas demand and is vital for Thailand's energy security as production at the biggest Thai field Erawan tumbled in 2021.

But looming sanctions on the oil and gas industry could drive more international firms out of Myanmar, leaving regional players with historical ties such as PTTEP to continue, said Saloni Kapoor, a research analyst at Wood Mackenzie.

(Reporting by Florence Tan in Singapore and Chayut Setboonsarng in Bangkok; Editing by Edmund Blair)

By Florence Tan and Chayut Setboonsarng


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION 4.25% 132.59 Delayed Quote.12.99%
ISTOXX FP GR DEC 2.54 (EUR) -3.49% 49.63 Delayed Quote.8.59%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.16% 88.99 Delayed Quote.13.75%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -1.35% 6194.484 Real-time Quote.0.64%
PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED 0.81% 125 End-of-day quote.5.93%
TOTALENERGIES SE 2.41% 50.27 Real-time Quote.10.03%
WTI 1.04% 86.154 Delayed Quote.13.90%
All news about PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
05:12aThailand's PTTEP seen taking over big Myanmar gas field as majors exit
RE
01/24STATEMENT 2 :  Changes in joint venture partner of the Yadana project in Myanmar
PU
01/24STATEMENT 2 : Changes in joint venture partner of the Yadana project in Myanmar
PU
01/21STATEMENT : Changes in joint venture partner of the Yadana project in Myanmar
PU
01/21Thai energy firm PTTEP carefully considering direction in Myanmar
RE
01/21PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLI : The Withdrawal of TotalEnergies EP Myanmar from Yad..
PU
01/21Oil majors TotalEnergies and Chevron withdraw from Myanmar
RE
01/18Nomura Adjusts PTT Exploration & Production's Price Target to 151 Baht From 123 Baht, K..
MT
01/04PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLI : Election of Director and Appointment of Sub-Committ..
PU
01/04PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 213 B 6 447 M 6 447 M
Net income 2021 39 995 M 1 213 M 1 213 M
Net Debt 2021 53 236 M 1 615 M 1 615 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
Yield 2021 4,10%
Capitalization 496 B 15 035 M 15 053 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,59x
EV / Sales 2022 2,09x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 125,00 THB
Average target price 144,12 THB
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Montri Rawanchaikul Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sumrid Sumneing Executive Vice President-Finance & Accounting
Krairit Euchukanonchai Chairman
Bundit Pattanasak Senior Vice President-Technology
Chalongrut Ya-Anan Senior Vice President-Technical Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED5.93%15 035
CONOCOPHILLIPS20.68%114 893
EOG RESOURCES, INC.20.39%62 574
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED19.72%59 639
CNOOC LIMITED15.07%52 990
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY17.19%52 035