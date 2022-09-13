Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  PTT Global Chemical
  News
  Summary
    PTTGC   TH1074010006

PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL

(PTTGC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-09-11
45.75 THB   +2.23%
PTT Global Chemical : GC Revolutionizes Circular Resource Management with the Opening of ENVICCO – Thailand's First and Southeast Asia's Largest High-Quality & Food-Grade Recycled Plastic Resin Plant, Aiming to Reduce Used Plastics in Thailand by 60,000 Tons/Year.

09/13/2022 | 03:40am EDT
13 September 2022
GC Revolutionizes Circular Resource Management with the Opening of ENVICCO - Thailand's First and Southeast Asia's Largest High-Quality & Food-Grade Recycled Plastic Resin Plant, Aiming to Reduce Used Plastics in Thailand by 60,000 Tons/Year.
Rayong, Thailand, 13 September 2022 - PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited (GC) has long been committed to building greater balance and sustainability for the future, with the ultimate aim of achieving Net Zero, or reducing greenhouse gas emissions across all operations to zero, by revolutionizing the use of circular resources. To this end, GC is proud to partner with ALPLA Co., Ltd. to introduce ENVICCO into our portfolio, the first plastic resin plant in Thailand and the largest in Southeast Asia to manufacture world-class high-quality and food-grade recycled plastic pellets. This plastic recycling plant, located at the Asia Industrial Estate in Map Ta Phut, Rayong, Thailand, will reduce the amount of domestically used plastics in Thailand by 60,000 tons/year, while decreasing greenhouse gases by 75,000 tons of carbon dioxide, equivalent to reforesting 78,000 rai of forest or more than 8,000,000 large trees.

Dr. Kongkrapan Intrajang, Chief Executive Officer, PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited, said: "As the world's leading chemical company, GC has integrated the circular economy concept into their operations and business model to optimize the use of resources in order to improve the global quality of life, reduce climate impacts, and create global sustainability and balance. Today, GC is proud to reveal that ENVICCO is ready for commercial operation. Used plastics within the Kingdom of Thailand will make up 100% of the raw materials processed by ENVICCO's cutting-edge production technologies to transform used plastics into valuable products. These end products will hold equal quality and be nearly indistinguishable to brand new ones. The ENVICCO production plant is part of our long-term circular economy strategy to fully realize GC's value chain. It also has the added benefit of creating jobs within the community while simultaneously aligning with the Thai government's BCG Model (Bio-Circular-Green Economy Model)."

Gunther Lehner, Chairman of ALPLA Company Limited, said: "ENVICCO is one of the fastest built facilities in history. Thanks to our invaluable partnership with GC, this facility now stands at the forefront of our industry and will definitely play an important part in ALPLA's recycling business in Asia."

ENVICCO is a world-class facility, equipped and operated to international production standards, manufacturing high-quality and food-grade recycled plastic resins that are certified by the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA). The facility features state-of-the-art European technologies and quality control systems throughout the manufacturing process, resulting in consistently high-quality and safe products for consumers. ENVICCO Limited is the joint venture between GC and ALPLA, the world's leader in plastic and recycled plastic containers. Both companies are fully committed in preserving the value of plastics as much as possible.

The newly built plant has a maximum production capacity of 45,000 tons of recycled plastic resins each year, which can be divided into 30,000 tons of rPET resin and 15,000 tons of rHDPE resin. ENVICCO operations will reduce plastic waste by 60,000 tons per year and reduce greenhouse gas by 75,000 tons of carbon dioxide, equivalent to reforestation of 78,000 rai or planting 8.32 million large trees.

In addition, GC has also partnered with various organizations to educate the public on waste management and separation through many projects, including Upcycling the Oceans, Thailand, ThinkCycle Bank, and PPP Rayong. Recently, GC also established the YOUTurn platform - a comprehensive used plastic management platform, in accordance with circular economy principles, that supports gathering, separating, and transporting used plastics to be recycled into lifestyle products at the ENVICCO plant. This scalable platform is easily accessible, fits everyone's lifestyles, encourages waste separation, contributes towards the country's greenhouse gas emission reduction targets, and ultimately helps us create a better world for the next generations to come. Together To Net Zero.

#ENVICCO #recycledplastic #GC #GCChemistryforBetterLiving

