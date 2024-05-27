GC participated in the signing of a memorandum of understanding(MoU) on cooperation between the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources and the Thailand Mangrove Alliance. The signing ceremony was presided over by Dr. Pinsak Suraswadi, Director-General of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, and attended by executives and representatives from more than 33 private companies.

The objective is to integrate cooperation from all sectors to drive the conservation and restoration of mangrove resources through the Thailand Mangrove Alliance network in a tangible way.